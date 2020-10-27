2021 Toyota Sienna Starting Price Announced, It’s $2,820 More Expensive

Minivans aren’t doing too hot because of crossovers, which is why increasingly more people carriers are offered with all-wheel drive. The all-new Sienna is one of them, and Toyota has further raised the bar with a hybrid powertrain as standard.
Due to arrive at dealerships in North America in November, the 2021 model year is available in three familiar trim levels and two additional grades. These are the LE, XLE, Limited, the XSE that replaces the SE, and range-topping Platinum. Two electric motors and a 2.5-liter engine work in concert in most driving modes, but owners can also choose EV for electric-only driving for short distances at low speeds.
Under the skin, the TNGA-K platform of the family-sized Sienna is also utilized by the Camry, Avalon, RAV4, Highlander, and Venza. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and on-demand AWD is available as an option in the guise of an electric motor integrated into the rear axle. Toyota says “that hybrid AWD pre-emptively sends up to 80 percent driving force to the rear wheels to prevent front-wheel slip."
You can also expect up to 33 miles to the gallon (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle if you drive as gingerly as the Environmental Protection Agency expects you to do. The Sienna is capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms), which is more than enough for a motorcycle trailer or a small caravan.
The larger-than-life grille up front aims to make the Sienna look cool, but lest we forget, minivans live and die by their practicality. Up to eight seats are offered, you can opt for a built-in vacuum cleaner, and this fellow here also boasts 7 USB ports. If cup holders are high on your list of priorities, look forward to 18 of them.
Last, but not least, pricing information. At $35,635 right off the bat, the Sienna is $2,820 more expensive than the now-discontinued L trim level from the 2020 model year. Upgrading to all-wheel drive raises the MSRP to $37,635. At the other end of the spectrum, expect to pony up $51,635 for the Platinum with all-wheel drive.
