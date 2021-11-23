World's Quickest GR Yaris Aiming for 10-Second Quarter-Mile, Things Start to Break

It is a pity the U.S is missing out on perhaps the best small tunable car ever built. The Yaris GR is so good it picked up every conceivable award in its class in the U.K - scooping the top U.K. car of the year. The Yaris GR did not just make a buzz in the U.K., it took the Australian automotive scene by storm too. One tuner jerking its power to 473 hp to the wheels, hitting a quarter-mile in 11.7 seconds.

7 photos