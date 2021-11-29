Seatbelt Retractor Malfunction Prompts Honda Recall in the United States

During a routine quality inspection, the peeps at Honda have identified movement in the second-row center seatbelt of certain vehicles after pulling out the webbing to the end. The supplier was informed of this discovery, and the blame for this condition fell on the Tier 2 supplier.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the material used by the subsupplier for the automatic locking retractor lever was contaminated. The unspecified contamination reduces the lever’s holding force, resulting in the improper deactivation of the retractor. An unsecured child restraint system fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 208 for occupant crash protection, hence the recall that will begin in earnest on January 17th, 2022.
Registered owners will be contacted by first-class mail on that day, and fairly enough, authorized retails will replace the second-row center seatbelt assembly with a brand-new one. The remedy seatbelt assembly differs only in terms of the material utilized for the automatic locking retractor lever.
The recall population kicks off with 352 units of the 2021 model year Ridgeline pickup truck, followed by 346 examples of the 2021 CR-V and 101 examples of the 2022 CR-V Hybrid. The 2021 Accord and Accord Hybrid are called back as well, and so is the hybrid-powered 2022 Insight.
All told, Honda needs to fix 4,346 vehicles in order to make amends for the Tier 2 supplier’s error. The most affordable nameplate of the recalled population is the Civic-based Insight, which starts at $25,210 excluding destination charge and promises up to 55 miles to the gallon (4.3 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city. Then we have the Accord at $25,470 for the internal combustion engine-only variant or $26,670 for the hybrid.
The CR-V and CR-V Hybrid are currently listed by Honda's configurator at $25,750 and $30,960, respectively. As for the Ridgeline pickup truck with Pilot underpinnings, make that $36,890 sans taxes for the base trim level.
