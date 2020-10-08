Bolder and Japanese-Tough, 2021 Honda Ridgeline Hopes to Raise Sales Numbers

One of just two pickup trucks currently in production by Honda, the midsize Ridgeline has a lot going for it when it comes to special benefits, including a generous load area and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. But the second generation’s introduction in 2017 with a crossover-like styling must have reminded way too many buyers that it sports a unibody construction instead of the tough-proven body-on-frame build.
For example, according to figures from Car Sales Base, during the first half of the year Honda’s Ridgeline model was sixth among seven monitored models. Of course, its ubiquitous Japanese rival – Toyota's Tacoma – was in charge of the midsize pickup truck segment, but every other model on the market (save for the GMC Canyon) also bested its performance.
All that might be subject to change once the refreshed 2021 Ridgeline reaches Honda dealerships early next year. Most importantly, the redesign completely changes the front-end styling of the pickup, lending it a more rugged and tougher appeal.
According to the brand, virtually everything is new forward of the A pillars, while the truck receive equally tougher-looking new 18-inch alloys, and the rear comes with a subtly enhanced bumper sporting exposed twin exhaust tips. The company even increased the rear track width by 20 mm (0.78 in.), for a more planted look.
Further personalization will be possible thanks to a new styling package from Honda Performance Development (HPD). It includes a bespoke grille, black fender flares, bronze-finished wheels, along with dedicated HPD bed-wall graphics. It is joined by three other packages, Utility, Function and Function+, part of the new group of post-production options (PPO).
According to the company, the Ridgeline has the most spacious interior among its peers, and 2021 model year users will also be greeted by a few trendy enhancements. Among them, the latest Display Audio system (physical volume switch is back!) and new stitching, cloth trim, or accents based on the grade (Sport, Black Edition, RTL, and RTL-E).
Just like before, the 2021 Ridgeline will be manufactured at Honda’s production facility in Lincoln, Alabama alongside its sole engine option, a 3.5-liter direct-injected VTEC V6. The power rating remains at 280 hp and all versions come with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission.
The carmaker's proprietary i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system is optional on Sport and RTL trims, and comes standard on the other two higher grades for a “best-in-AWD class standard 1,580-pound payload capacity and up to 5,000-pound towing capacity.” Also, the Ridgeline retains its other clever features, such as the 7.3 cu. ft. In-Bed Trunk, the Dual-Action Tailgate, or the In-Bed Audio system.
