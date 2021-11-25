5 Nearly 20 Percent of US Fatalities Caused by Drug Involvement

Honda’s Plan for Zero Traffic Collision Deaths Is All About Tech, Ignores Everything Else

There is a fine line between making promises everyone knows you can’t keep, and making promises people will hold you to, no matter how difficult they are to fulfill. Not sure where this latest Honda blunder fits.



But even governments know asking carmakers to come up with the perfect car, one that will save the driver’s life no matter what, is a big stretch. There are simply too many factors at play, many of which are impossible to control or regulate, to be so naive as to believe one day driving will no longer get people killed.



But this hasn’t stopped the brand we all associate with car safety from promising no more people will die in its cars. It’s







The Japanese carmaker waxed poetic this week (full details on that in the press release section below) about things such as the “world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Intelligent Driver-Assistive Technology." It also spoke of the Safe and Sound Network Technology “which connects all road users, both people and mobility products, through telecommunications, making it possible to predict potential risks.” And it even hinted at expanding “application of a motorcycle detection function and further enhance functions of its ADAS.”



Now, don’t get us wrong, we’re all for perfect safety on the road, but we all know there is no such thing as perfect anything. Sure, probably Honda (and Volvo, and others) will roll out such amazing tech that it will become very difficult to get killed on account of driver errors or mechanical failures when driving one of their cars.







So, when Honda says “zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050,” it doesn’t really mean that. What it means is that some Honda drivers and will no longer die because of the car itself, or some (not all) of the stupid things they do behind the wheel.



Editor's note: Gallery contains images of the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Gallery contains images of the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

