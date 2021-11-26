Honda Recalling 2021 NC750X Motorcycles for Potential Stalling Issues

It was only yesterday when we learned of Honda's ambitious, albeit incomplete plan of eliminating traffic collision fatalities in its vehicles by the middle of the century. By vehicles, the Japanese mean both cars and motorcycles, and by eliminating it means making use of a whole new suite of technologies.
Ironically, one day later, we stumbled upon an announcement on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website stating that the company is recalling “certain 2021 NC750XD motorcycles equipped with 6-speed dual clutch automatic transmissions.”
The problem with these two-wheelers has to do with a programming glitch in the fuel injection control module software. Due to it, the engines on the bikes can be fed insufficient fuel either when stopping, or while accelerating after a stop. This issue can, in turn, cause the motorcycles to stall in these key moments, and that, of course, has risk of crashing written all over it.
According to Honda, there are just 357 motorcycles of this kind potentially affected by the issue, and all will be recalled starting the second week of January 2022. The fix for the problem should be easy and consists solely of reprogramming the fuel injection and dual-clutch transmission software.
As usual in such cases, the fix comes with no extra cost for the owners of the bikes. The recall number for this action is KN0.
The NC750X, which can be had in the U.S. from $8,699, is described as a combination between a touring machine, one that can be used on a daily basis, and a weekender. It’s powered by a 745cc parallel-twin engine tied to either a six-speed manual or the automatic DCT found to be affected by the above issue (this one is a bit more expensive, with its price tag kicking off at $9,299).
You can find all the details on the recall in the PDF attached below.
The problem with these two-wheelers has to do with a programming glitch in the fuel injection control module software. Due to it, the engines on the bikes can be fed insufficient fuel either when stopping, or while accelerating after a stop. This issue can, in turn, cause the motorcycles to stall in these key moments, and that, of course, has risk of crashing written all over it.
According to Honda, there are just 357 motorcycles of this kind potentially affected by the issue, and all will be recalled starting the second week of January 2022. The fix for the problem should be easy and consists solely of reprogramming the fuel injection and dual-clutch transmission software.
As usual in such cases, the fix comes with no extra cost for the owners of the bikes. The recall number for this action is KN0.
The NC750X, which can be had in the U.S. from $8,699, is described as a combination between a touring machine, one that can be used on a daily basis, and a weekender. It’s powered by a 745cc parallel-twin engine tied to either a six-speed manual or the automatic DCT found to be affected by the above issue (this one is a bit more expensive, with its price tag kicking off at $9,299).
You can find all the details on the recall in the PDF attached below.