Ford Recalls One (Yes, Just One) Escape PHEV for a Battery Issue

PHEV

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

October 12th is when the issue was brought to Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group for review by a German dealer. The automaker’s European division quickly identified a second Kugaaffected by a sudden loss of drive power, but happily for everyone, no accidents or injuries were reported.An overheated busbar terminal creates a high resistance connection, which means the bus voltage may fall below the operational threshold. As a result of this condition, the powertrain control module triggers a diagnostic trouble code and commands the powertrain to stop. A “Stop Safely Now” message is displayed on the instrument panel when this problem occurs.As for the root cause, Ford says the busbar pad wasn’t seated properly, causing the pad to be mounted out of position prior to busbar welding, therefore reducing the contact area between the cell terminal and busbar. The high-voltage battery is supplied by Samsung while the busbar comes from a sub-supplier by the name of Nex+. According to documents filed with the, the welding width and area limits have been modified by Samsung on August 25th, 2021.U.S. dealers have already been informed of the issue whereas the poor soul who took delivery of the faulty 2021 Ford Escape PHEV will have to wait until December 6th at the latest to receive a notification via first-class mail. Ford says the replacement battery has a properly seated and welded busbar.