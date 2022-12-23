This 1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Shows Under 5,000 Miles, It’s Pristine Inside and Out

Originally based on a dedicated platform, the Bronco switched to F-Series pickup truck underpinnings for the 1978 model year. The fifth generation, which ran between the 1992 and 1996 model years, used the chassis introduced by the third-gen Bronco all the way back in 1979 for 1980.
There are many reasons for the Ford Motor Company’s discontinuation of the Bronco after 1996, chief among which is the rise of the crossover. But as mentioned earlier, the antiquated frame of the seventh-generation Ford F-Series didn’t help either. Prospective customers interested in handling couldn’t make a case for the Bronco either, especially not in comparison to the XJ Cherokee and smaller unibodies like the RAV4 and CR-V.
Despite growing in dimensions after the switch to F-Series underpinnings, the Bronco also had trouble attracting customers away from the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and its badge-engineered cousin, the GMC Jimmy. General Motors eventually replaced them with the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, whereas the Ford Motor Company discontinued the Bronco for the Expedition, a full-size sport utility vehicle with F-Series roots as well.
Adding insult to injury, the Dearborn-based automaker refused to give the Bronco two additional doors to be more competitive against its contemporaries. The final example from the fifth generation rolled off the Wayne plant’s assembly line in June 1996. Better late than never, Ford learned its lesson for the Ranger-based sixth generation. The closest rival to the Jeep Wrangler is available in two and four doors, and as opposed to its predecessor, the sixth generation flaunts proper off-road credentials.
Turning our attention back to the fifth gen, the Bronco was retired after moving 34,130 units in 1996. For the last year of the fifth generation, three equipment packages were offered, starting with the poverty-spec XL. The mid-range XLT was more like it, but the Eddie Bauer was the one to get. Codenamed 686A, this equipment package didn’t come with all the bells and whistles imaginable, even though it stood above the XL and XLT.
EFI as opposed to the standard 5.0-liter EFI powerplant, a premium electronic AM/FM radio with a cassette player and digital clock, captain’s chairs with leather upholstery, remote keyless entry, signal mirrors, a cargo cover, all-season or all-terrain rubber shoes, Touch Drive 4x4 electronic shift, an engine block heater, and the trailer towing package.
On the other hand, it wasn’t all that unnatural at that time to squeeze the customer of extra dollars for desirable options. Well-equipped trims of the modern-day Bronco are available with plenty of them because the Ford Motor Company is well aware that there’s money to be made on them.
Named after the American clothing store chain from Seattle, the Eddie Bauer is – without a shadow of a doubt – the most sought-after variant of the fifth-generation Bronco. The only real problem with getting your hands on a 1996 model in tip-top condition is that you’ll rarely find an unmolested survivor. And if you do, chances are that it’s listed for too much money.
Chassis number 1FMEU15H6TLB66956 is one of those rarefied time capsules, but we’ll talk about pricing a bit later. Originally sold by Ohio-based Wadsworth Ford of Wadsworth, this fellow ticks all the right boxes. Acquired by the seller in 2012 from the second owner, it currently shows a little under 5,000 miles (circa 8,000 kilometers) on its digital odometer.
Finished in look-at-me Pacific Green over Medium Mocha for most of the interior, this particular Eddie Bauer is extremely well equipped. The window sticker lists $220 for the optional engine, $635 for 265/75 by 15-inch tires of the all-terrain variety, $285 for the trailer towing package, $125 for Touch Drive 4x4, as well as $300 for the premium head unit.
Located in Burnet, Texas, 1FMEU15H6TLB66956 shows just the right amount of patina in the Medium Mocha leather upholstery. Equipped with a color-coordinated headliner and carpets, the Bronco had its original air conditioning system serviced earlier this year. The four-speed automatic transmission is connected to a dual-range transfer case and a beefy rear end with 3.55:1 gearing. Speaking of which, certain underbody components exhibit superficial corrosion that can be easily addressed.
Originally rated at 205 horsepower and 328 pound-feet (445 Nm) of torque, this Bronco left the aforementioned dealership with a total price of $32,205 on the window sticker. That means $61,110 adjusted for inflation. By comparison, the four-door-only Everglades and four-door Heritage Limited Edition retail at $53,895 and $69,185 sans destination charge.
Offered at auction with a Carfax report that shows no accidents or other damage, along with a clean title in the seller’s name, 1FMEU15H6TLB66956 is rocking a high bid of $50,000 at the moment of reporting. The auction ends Thursday, December 29th, at 9:35 PM.
