First (of 20) Sierra-Based 2022 GMC Jimmy 2-Door SUV Conversions Is Ready for SEMA

Well, you know how they say – if the OEMs cannot deliver, leave it up to the virtual and aftermarket realms to mend things so fast that fans can be properly blown away in an instant.
This situation thoroughly applies to General Motors and its obstinate refusal to give Chevy K5 Blazer and GMC Jimmy enthusiasts a proper revival to compete with the likes of Jeep’s Wrangler, Ford’s Bronco, and even the upcoming Volkswagen-owned Scout reinvention. But no worries, there is a cool solution, at least as far as the GMC sibling is concerned.
Not long after 2022 started, we heard that Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, and Flat Out Autos – a company based out of Jonesboro, Arkansas – joined their CGI-to-reality forces to morph a series of unsuspecting GMC Sierra 1500s into a proper, modern-day 2022 GMC Jimmy two-door convertible SUV.
They both provided additional updates over the past few months to make sure everyone understands this is not mere vaporware and that a GMC pickup truck was indeed converted into a fashionable off-road SUV with a removable top. Now, finally, the first out of just 20 examples is complete and eagerly awaits the 2022 SEMA Show event and the legendary Battle of the Builders competition.
But how about the highlights? Well, those include a GMC Sierra Single Cab long bed donor truck, a shortened chassis, power-folding rear seats, in-house custom roof, as well as a multitude of aftermarket partners – from FOX and BDS Suspension to Nitto Tire and CORSA Performance, plus many others. Unfortunately, there are no pricing details available, but we do know that each unit will be tailored to the exact customer specifications.
This 2022 SEMA Show is clearly shaping up as a cool event – and we sorely miss those. Just look at the poor 2022 Paris Motor Show and its almost complete lack of any worthy premiere (aside from that cool Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept surprise)!
