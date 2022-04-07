Modern GMC Jimmy Flaunts Reassuringly Vintage Looks

Introduced for the 1969 model year, the K5 Blazer is twinned with the GMC Jimmy that rolled out for 1970. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit replaced these body-on-frame SUVs with the Tahoe and Yukon, and only Chevy had the audacity of reviving the Blazer as a unibody.
Headquartered in Jonesboro, the peeps at Flat Out Autos did what America’s biggest automaker should have done in the first place. For the princely sum of $69,950 including labor, the Arkansas-based shop is much obliged to convert the Chevrolet Tahoe into a modern-day Blazer. With two doors!
Flat Out Autos have also refashioned the Jimmy on the Yukon, albeit not the current-generation Yukon. Both conversions are based on the K2 platform that also underpins the previous-generation Silverado and Sierra.
Gifted with four doors rather than the Blazer’s two, the Jimmy is rocking brown paint and a contrasting white roof. The vintage theme continues with the mirror-finish chrome front bumper and front grille. Circular headlights are featured, along with milled handles, a rear chrome bumper, and the GMC script affixed to the center of the liftgate. The liftgate skin is made from carbon fiber because bonding steel to aluminum is a pretty bad idea.
Chrome window garnish, chrome roof-mounted rails, door skins formed by hand, and very sweet wheels pretty much sum up this build. We don’t know the upgrades brought to the interior from these pictures, we do know that houndstooth seat inserts are included in the Blazer. The build takes circa 90 days from teardown to final assembly according to Flat Out Autos.
As for the powertrain, it’s pretty safe to assume that we’re dealing with a free-breathing V8. The 5.3-liter engine produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (519 Nm) of torque at 4,100 revolutions per minute while the 6.2-liter boasts 420 ponies and 460 pound-feet (621 Nm) at 4,100 rpm.
Flat Out Autos have also refashioned the Jimmy on the Yukon, albeit not the current-generation Yukon. Both conversions are based on the K2 platform that also underpins the previous-generation Silverado and Sierra.
Gifted with four doors rather than the Blazer’s two, the Jimmy is rocking brown paint and a contrasting white roof. The vintage theme continues with the mirror-finish chrome front bumper and front grille. Circular headlights are featured, along with milled handles, a rear chrome bumper, and the GMC script affixed to the center of the liftgate. The liftgate skin is made from carbon fiber because bonding steel to aluminum is a pretty bad idea.
Chrome window garnish, chrome roof-mounted rails, door skins formed by hand, and very sweet wheels pretty much sum up this build. We don’t know the upgrades brought to the interior from these pictures, we do know that houndstooth seat inserts are included in the Blazer. The build takes circa 90 days from teardown to final assembly according to Flat Out Autos.
As for the powertrain, it’s pretty safe to assume that we’re dealing with a free-breathing V8. The 5.3-liter engine produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (519 Nm) of torque at 4,100 revolutions per minute while the 6.2-liter boasts 420 ponies and 460 pound-feet (621 Nm) at 4,100 rpm.