Thrustmaster Launches Affordable T128 Force Feedback Racing Wheel for PC and Consoles

One year after Thrustmaster launched the reliable T248 Force Feedback racing wheel, the US company is back with yet another similar product, but much cheaper, the T128. Although you have to come up with $400 to buy the last year Thrustmaster T248, the new racing wheel costs only half.
And the best thing is the T128 comes with the same next-gen HYBRID DRIVE technology as the T248, which uses a combined belt and gears mechanics for Force Feedback performance. On top of that, the affordable T128 racing wheel boasts state-of-the-art Force Feedback, Thrustmaster claims, along with a 4-color LED engine speed display strip, plus paddle shifters and pedals featuring high-precision magnetic technology.
The T128 has been specifically designed for players who haven’t bought a racing wheel before. It’s the perfect entry point not just thanks to the low price, but also the performance and power it provides.
Thrustmaster’s new racing wheel has been built to help players develop their racing skills, which is achieved by using H.E.A.R.T magnetic technology. The sole purpose of this technology is to improve drivers’ precision in games by completely removing dead zones and any loss of precision over time, thanks to its certified frictionless system.
Furthermore, T128’s magnetic paddle shifters allow for super-fast gear shifting, with clear and precise activation (30-millisecond response time) for exceptional performance while avoiding driving errors.
As mentioned, the T128 Force Feedback racing wheel is fully compatible with PC and consoles. It comes in two different versions:
As far as the price goes, the T128 bundle (includes racing wheel and pedal set) is now available for purchase for just £170 / €200 / $200 in Europe and North America. The rest of the world will be getting both versions of the racing wheel sometime in November.
- Officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and compatible with PC
- Officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and compatible with PC
