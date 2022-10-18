Joby Formally Applies for Its Air Taxi Design to Be Certified for Use in Japan

More on this:

1 Delta and Joby Team Up to Offer Premium Home-to-Airport Transportation via Air Taxi

2 Joby Extends Its Contract With the Department of Defense, Increases Its Value by $45M

3 Joby Aims to Bring Its SUV-Like Air Taxi to the UK, Has Applied for Certification

4 Joby Aviation Teamed Up With NASA to Demonstrate How Quiet Its Electric Air Taxi Is

5 Joby Marks New Milestone in Getting Its Air Taxi Certified, No eVTOL Crash Can Stop It