Joby Formally Applies for Its Air Taxi Design to Be Certified for Use in Japan

It’s no secret that Japan embraces urban air mobility and wants to make air taxis a reality as soon as possible. Joby Aviation is just one of its partners helping it achieve that goal, with the California-based eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developer announcing that it’s formally applied for its aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan.
Joby Aviation has been working on bringing its eVTOL technology to Japan for some time now. Back in February, the company announced that it signed an agreement with Japan’s largest airline, ANA, to establish an aerial ridesharing service in the country and offer a new form of clean and affordable urban and regional connectivity across Japan, as explained by JoeBen Bevirt, Joby Aviation CEO.
Now, the eVTOL developer confirms that it has formally applied for Japan aircraft certification to the JCAB (Japan Civil Aviation Bureau), for the validation of an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) type certification. Getting the green light from the JCAB is an essential step for Joby to be able to launch the aforementioned aerial ridesharing services in the Asian country.
Bevirt added that with 92 percent of residents living in urban areas, there’s a spectacular opportunity to save people time in congested cities like Tokyo, Yokohama, and Osaka, while also reducing their impact on the environment at the same time.
As for the aircraft Joby plans to use for ridesharing services, it is a quiet, spacious, five-seater that has enough room for one pilot and four passengers, with the manufacturer boasting that flying in it feels like riding in a luxurious SUV. The eVTOL claims to offer a range of 150 miles (241 km) per charge and can hit a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
In addition to being a zero-emission aircraft, Joby’s air taxi has a very low acoustic footprint, with a noise level of less than 65 dBA during take-off and landing, which is the sound level of a normal conversation. The aircraft has an even lower acoustic footprint during flight, boasting a noise level of just 45 dBA when flying at an altitude of 1,640 ft (500 m), at a speed of 115 mph (185 kph).
Joby plans to launch its air taxi in 2024.
