Japan’s Largest Car Sharing Operator to Develop eVTOL Infrastructure for Air Taxis

Air taxis are closer to becoming reality than ever before, but infrastructure is still a delicate issue. Some eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturers claim that their aircraft can simply use landing pads on rooftops, but large-scale commercial operations will undoubtedly require dedicated vertiports.
PARK24’s brand concept of “Mobility Link” is about to expand. Known as the largest parking lot and car sharing operator in Japan, the company is ready to dive into Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) as well. After all, flying taxis are said to take over the urban mobility of the future. But to do so, they need the adequate infrastructure.
PARK24 plans to integrate future vertiports into its parking and car sharing network. The best partner to make this happen could only be Skyports. The UK-based infrastructure developer was the one to launch the first vertiport in the world, four years ago. The full-scale vertiport was located in Marin Bay, Singapore, and was on display for a few days.
Skyports also announced plans of building eVTOL dedicated infrastructure in Europe (the first one located close to Paris, France) and in the U.S. (together with another parking giant, LAZ Parking). Most recently, Skyports partnered with Wisk for what is considered to be the first collaboration between a vertiport developer and an eVTOL manufacturer in the U.S. The two are working on an infrastructure network that will be suitable for both piloted and autonomous air taxi operations in the future.
Aioi Nissay Dowa, a general insurance company, and Kanematsu Corporation have also joined PARK24 and Skyports on the road towards AAM services in Japan. The main location targeted for the future vertiports is Osaka, and the entire Kansai Region. In addition to take-off and landing nodes, these infrastructure platforms will also act as charging sites for the electric air taxis.
Together with these pioneering vertiports, the partners also plan to launch the first last-mile ride sharing services for air taxi operators in Japan.
