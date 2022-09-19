Fanatec Launches New CSL Elite Pedals V2 Racing Controller for PC and Consoles

Well-known German brand for dedicated sim racing controllers, Fanatec, announced a brand-new pedal set that improves upon many aspects of the previous models. The CSL Elite Pedals V2 packs an overhauled load cell brake, hall sensor on both throttle and clutch pedal and a few other tweaks to the design.
The three-pedal set (clutch, brake, throttle) connects directly to any supported Fanatec Wheel Base with a special cable included in the retail package. However, they can also be used as a standalone USB device using the included USB cable, but this is only possible on PC.
One of the highlights of the CSL Elite Pedals V2 is the new load cell brake system that offers superiors specifications in comparison with any of the previous models:
It’s also important to add that the pedal arms of the racing controller, as well as the faces and heel rest are made from cast and machined aluminum with durable sand-blasted finish. Obviously, players can adjust the pedal position sideways along heel rest and mount any of the pedals individually without heel rest.
Another improvement over the previous models is the revised structure on all pedals, which should result in greater durability. The racing controller comes fully assembled out of the box, so you’ll just have to plug it in and start playing.
As far as compatibility goes, Fanatec’s CSL Elite Pedals V2 is compatible with PC (running Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The racing controller is available for purchase for $300 / €300.
- Up to 90 kg measured foot force on pedal plate (load cell sensor rated >150 kg)
- Load cell sensitivity (approx. 10 kg minimum) adjustable via Tuning Menu (or Fanatec Control Panel on PC)
- Elastomer stack combined with load cell sensor creates a realistic braking feel
- Elastomer springs with 65, 75, and 85 Shore hardness included (tool-free adjustment)
- ‘Dual-stage’ preload feeling with optional metal spring and elastomer
- Alternative metal spring also included for stiffer preload
