Thrustmaster Officially Launches the Ferrari SF1000 Wheel

Thrustmaster has officially announced the so-called Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition, a new wheel that lands as a replica of the steering wheel the Prancing Horse used on the SF1000 Formula 1 car for the 2020 season.
Already available for customers in Europe as part of a limited launch that includes just 1,000 units, the new Ferrari wheel comes with a 4.3-inch interactive screen sporting a total of 21 LEDs.
The parent company says it has developed the display specifically to show as much information as possible based on the game and the car that’s being driven.
“The screen allows for display of up to 69 items of information, with different designs for the type of game being played or car being driven. The LED display is composed of 15 LEDs for the engine speed, and 6 LEDs for marshal flags,” it explains.
It supports both native and wireless connections via Wi-Fi and boasts a 100% carbon fiber faceplate mixed with textured rubber grips, 11 physical action buttons, and 100% aluminum paddle shifters. There are also two alternative and fully customizable analog paddle shifters, and the good news is that Thrustmaster will also be selling T-Chrono Paddles separately for better shifting.
The wheel comes with native support for F1 2020 from Codemasters on PS4, PS5, and PC, but it can also work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S after users turn to a computer to configure the device using the Thrustmaster TM Connect Web platform.
Furthermore, it’s fully compatible with several Thrustmaster racing wheel bases, including TS-PC Racer, T-GT Servo Base, TS-XW Servo Base, TX Racing Wheel Servo Base, and T300 Racing Wheel Servo Base. It’s not working with the T500RS.
According to the official announcement, the wheel is already available for purchase in Europe, coming as part of a 1,000-unit series with a €349.99 price tag. It’ll also launch in the United States on August 26, and it’ll cost $349.99.
The parent company says it has developed the display specifically to show as much information as possible based on the game and the car that’s being driven.
“The screen allows for display of up to 69 items of information, with different designs for the type of game being played or car being driven. The LED display is composed of 15 LEDs for the engine speed, and 6 LEDs for marshal flags,” it explains.
It supports both native and wireless connections via Wi-Fi and boasts a 100% carbon fiber faceplate mixed with textured rubber grips, 11 physical action buttons, and 100% aluminum paddle shifters. There are also two alternative and fully customizable analog paddle shifters, and the good news is that Thrustmaster will also be selling T-Chrono Paddles separately for better shifting.
The wheel comes with native support for F1 2020 from Codemasters on PS4, PS5, and PC, but it can also work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S after users turn to a computer to configure the device using the Thrustmaster TM Connect Web platform.
Furthermore, it’s fully compatible with several Thrustmaster racing wheel bases, including TS-PC Racer, T-GT Servo Base, TS-XW Servo Base, TX Racing Wheel Servo Base, and T300 Racing Wheel Servo Base. It’s not working with the T500RS.
According to the official announcement, the wheel is already available for purchase in Europe, coming as part of a 1,000-unit series with a €349.99 price tag. It’ll also launch in the United States on August 26, and it’ll cost $349.99.
We're thrilled to unveil the new Ferrari wheel, the Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition.— Thrustmaster Official (@TMThrustmaster) April 20, 2021
?? 1000 units now available in Europe to celebrate the launch of the new season: https://t.co/H7t2MFZcNC
?? Available worldwide: August 26
More: https://t.co/liEVDxWBei
#OwnTheRace pic.twitter.com/RVF3B34g4k