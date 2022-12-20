Ford Recalls Bronco Over Improperly Secured Side Impact Sensors

The first model year of the sixth-generation Bronco didn’t have an easy rollout. In addition to the Ford Motor Company’s ongoing struggle with demand, quality leaves much to be desired. The Dearborn-based automaker has recalled the 2021 Bronco for the fifth time, and campaign 22V-928 also happens to be the fourth for the 2022 model year.
But first, a quick rundown of the Bronco’s recall history as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Back in October 2021, the Ford Motor Company called back the Ranger-based utility vehicle to address the improper deployment of the front passenger airbag. Two months later, the Blue Oval issued a recall for a misaligned radar module.
Fast forward to June 2022, and the second-largest U.S. automaker discovered a malfunction with the child safety lock. Come November 2022, the Bronco was called back to update the SYNC module software because the rearview camera image may be displayed after shifting out of reverse, a noncompliance as per federal motor vehicle safety standard 111.
Affecting the 2022 Bronco and 2022 Ranger, campaign number 22V-451 saw Ford recall 63,294 vehicles over the inadequate bonding of the front windshield bonding. This condition allows the windshield to detach in the event of a collision, increasing the risk of injury for the front occupants. That said, campaign 22V-928 boils down to improperly installed side impact sensors that may fail to detect certain side impact events. Incorrect readings may cause the airbags to unintentionally activate, and the opposite is true as well, thus increasing the risk of injury in a side impact.
Dealers have been instructed to inspect for a missing B-pillar crash sensor mounting stud, a missing retainer nut, and/or a loose mounting stud. If said nut is missing, the technician will gladly install a new one at no charge whatsoever to the owner. In case the stud is missing or loose, a new stud will be welded in place and treated with a corrosion resistant coating.
Parts aren’t currently available through deports, which is why dealers need to contact the Special Service Support Center for the time being. Owners can expect to be notified of this recall between January 23rd and the 27th.
The attached report lists 2021 to 2022 model year Bronco four-door vehicles produced between February 19th, 2021 and September 16th, 2021. That’s most likely a typo given that 2022 model year Bronco production kicked off in December 2021, but in any case, you know what to do next.
Customary of a recall published on the federal watchdog’s portal, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) for additional information. Ford’s customer service number is 1-866-436-7332, and the automaker’s number for this recall is 22S77. If you’re not fond of the aforementioned solutions, the NHTSA VIN look-up tool may come in handy at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.
