This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special Is a 428 Cobra Jet With a Manual

As those among you who have a fetish for muscle classics are aware, a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special is not the type of vehicle you see outdoors too often. Nevertheless, one of these Blue Oval toys enjoyed some sun over the weekend in Oklahoma and we can now enjoy a few photos of the classic hero.
Sporting the specific Grabber Orange hue, the machine was caught on camera during what appears to be a Mustang meet supported by or at least involving Ford dealers and we can thank photographer Evan J. Smith for the images.
Just earlier today, we talked about how the Blue Oval approached the complex matter of branding the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 and this can be linked to the aura of the Twister Special introduced for the 1970 Mach 1, at least in terms of badges and appearance.
The tale of the vehicle started with American Raceways International (AMI) choosing 1970 Mustang convertibles as pace cars and promotional vehicles. Ford's Special Promotions Division, and this is where the said connection can be seen, came up with custom graphics, side stripes included, for the project. Nevertheless, with AMI filing for bankruptcy, the automotive producer offered its creations to the Kansas City dealer group, with the package making for a regional effort aimed at Mach 1s, Torino Cobras and Rancheros.
Borrowing their name from the infamous Midwest tornados, the Mach 1 Twister Specials features consecutive numbering, with all units featuring the same spec, sans for the firepower. With just 96 cars produced, half of these packed the 428 Cobra Jet, while the other half relied on 351 Clevelands. Each of the two groups was once again split in half, involving either four-speed manual or automatic trannies.
As for the configuration, this involved the said Grabber Orange color with a black interior, a Shaker hood scoop (functional), Traction-Lok 3.91 gears, power front brakes and power steering.
The R-code 428 Super Cobra Jet big block (335 hp and 440 lb-ft of twist) features the Drag Pack with the external oil cooler, while that manual comes with a Hurst T-handle shifter.
For the record, it's reasonable to expect such a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special to grab well above $200,000 if auctioned, not least thanks to its powertrain.
And would you look at those black steelies! These units only add to the retro aroma of the Mach 1.
