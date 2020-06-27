Barn Find 1966 Pontiac GTO Discovered on Facebook Marketplace Is Epic

People who have classic muscle cars gathering dust somewhere in the back of a barn are usually a little older and could be described by mainstream society as "hoarders." The word is a little mean, but we still think it's fair to say most such folks aren't into profile pictures and status updates.
Yet this epic 1966 Pontiac GTO was recently discovered on Facebook Marketplace of all places. Marketplace is that one place where you look for a $1,000 to get you to school. It's littered with badly labeled stuff and false ads.
So if we saw something this cool on Facebook, we'd probably think it was a scam. However, one guy decided to take a chance, and it paid off big-time!
Hot Rod magazine reports Tony Salerno was browsing Marketplace for cars when he stumbled onto a super-cheap GTO. 25 other people had called the owner, but he managed to be the first to show up in person and he offered more than the asking price. It was a close race, but he got a decent car and this really cool story to go with it.
"First thing, I checked the V.I.N. to make sure it wasn't a tribute car," said Tony. And it turned out to be real with matching everything. "The dust on the car was deceiving. It's a good car, straight body—it's not perfect, a few dents and scratches—but it's a real GTO."
Under all that dust, the GTO was in decent condition and had the 389 Pontiac V8. The top available engine made 360 horsepower (with the triplet-two-barrel and Ram Air) and 424 lb-ft of torque, making this one fast Goat. But the biggest surprise was the gearbox. The old woman who was selling it had it listed as an automatic, but Tony realized this was actually the original and far more desirable four-speed Hurst shifter.
