Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Celica" Looks Like a Japanese Daytona

View this post on Instagram

The Cellenger. All the looks of a speedboat, just without the speed. (Celica/Challenger) Suggested by @gs.nine ________________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! ________________________________________ #dodge #challenger #hellcat #v8 #rwd #hemi #musclecar #coupe #mopar #moparornocar #fca #chrysler #srt #supercharged #boost #707 #707hp #toyota #celica #fwd #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits #tuner #tunercars #jdm #photoshop #edit #meme #explore #explorepage

A post shared by Car Front Swaps (@carfrontswaps) on Jun 24, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT