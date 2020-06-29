Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Celica" Looks Like a Japanese Daytona

"What in the world would determine somebody to come up with a rendering portraying a Dodge Challenger Hellcat wearing the front end of a Toyota Celica?" one might rightfully ask. Well, this is a face swap rendering, a trend that involves two main subcategories. The first is dedicated to delivering refined results that may inspire builds, while the second is all about the giggles. And it's not difficult to determine where this one belongs.
There's no reason to fret about this mix, even if you're a purist. After all, we're talking about a pixel exercise whose aim is to deliver the LOLs, so the chances of seeing somebody bringing a Challenger and a Celica together in real life are pretty close to zero.
Now, the image, which comes from the Car Front Swaps digital label, might just make one think of a Dodge muscle coupe with a nose cone. Last time we had that in official form, the calendar showed 1970 and the Mopar people set a 200 mph closed course with the Charger Daytona.
And while the modern Charger has received a 50th Anniversary Daytona edition for the current 2020 model year, pedestrian safety legislation means the big wing and the pointy front end are no longer here.
Nevertheless, those who wish to see this type of muscle car, which admittedly isn't for everybody, have two choices. The simplest one brings us back on rendering land, as multiple artists have imagined the 2020 Charger Daytona with the sort of aero it sported back in the day.
As for the second, this revolves around builds impersonating the classic Daytona. And, to stick with the NASCAR theme of the original, here's one coming from an enthusiast who builds top-tier banked oval racecars for a living. Spoiler alert: the machine uses a 2006 Charger SRT-8 as a starting point.
