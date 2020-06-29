1962 Ford F-100 Is the Clean-Built Pickup We Need to Kick Off the Week

Going through hundreds of sales add on the tens of sales websites out there is tedious but rewarding work, as this is the only way we can come across builds such as the one in the gallery below.
Custom vehicles are still being made, despite the fact that in times closer to our own the industry seems to have slowed down a bit. Even so, there are plenty of engineering projects out there worth a look and an occasional buy, and the 1962 F-100 we have here is certainly worth both.
Available for purchase on one of those websites we mentioned earlier – and with a rather affordable price of just under $50,000 – this particular pickup is one of the nicest we’ve seen in a while.
And we mean nice literally, as there’s nothing mean or menacing about it, and certainly nothing scary. Wrapped in an Aqua blue exterior paint and riding on American Racing aluminum wheels, the truck shows just the right amount of body modifications to make it look like one fighting for the good guys.
The same blue motif was chosen for the interior as well, where the color is used in combination with white to create an impression of purity seldom seen on such builds. Top that off with power steering, air conditioning, tilt wheel, and a Sony sound system, and you have a truck that is both clean and modern at the same time.
The tamed look of the car is offset by the monster hiding under the hood. Whoever built it went for a fuel-injected 4.6-liter V8, but tied it to an automatic transmission so you don’t get to feel the full spectrum of thrills this machine would have otherwise been capable of.
The only thing we would change is the bed in the back, which for some reason was specced in black. Although not necessarily bad look, it kind of spoils the purity of the rest of the pickup.
