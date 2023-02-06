The Pre-Grammy Brunch Was a Good Occasion for Tems to Flaunt a Rolls-Royce Phantom

This weekend, Los Angeles was all about the Grammys, whether we’re talking about the ceremony on Sunday or Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy Brunch on Saturday. And there is a time and a place where you can casually flaunt a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Tems got it right. She used one as her ride to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch.
Every year, power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z hosts the Roc Nation Brunch ahead of the Grammy Awards. After a three-year break due to the pandemic, they hosted it again this year and it was a star-studded affair.
Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, was also among the people invited to the elitist event and she made sure she knew how to dress to impress. And, besides her white gown, she accessorized with an expensive car, going for the ultimate luxury with a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
I could fill pages with how many celebrities (or non-famous wealthy people) love flaunting a luxury car for no reason on social media, but, personally, I feel like Tems really hit the mark on the use of the luxury sedan. Because joining a couple with a joint net worth of almost $2 billion means putting on your best Sunday clothes.
And there are fewer rides out there more luxurious than the Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is all about creating the utmost comfort for its passengers. Perfectly insulated to create "the most silent motor car in the world," riding in the back seat of this vehicle is quite an exclusive experience not many of us can achieve in our lifetime.
It might have one of the most silent engines in the world, but that doesn't it's not an angry beast. Since we're talking about a 6.75-liter V12, the power mill puts out 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Just as you might expect from these figures, the luxury land yacht needs no more than 5.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero, going as fast as 155 mph (249 kph).
This year's Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch guests had to abide by a color code for their outfits, which included white, shades of pink, green, and grey. Beyonce's own outfit was a futuristic white dress and she posed with pink and grey backgrounds. Among the attendees were Lil Kim, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ Khaled, Offset, 2 Chainz, Tyler The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Swizz Beatz, and Machine Gun Kelly.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom is also a ride worthy of a Grammy Award-winning artist. That is a great distinction since Tems got her first last night for her collaboration with Drake and Future, winning the Best Rap Melodic Performance for Future's song "Wait for U."
