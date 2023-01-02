Yo Gotti Entered the New Year in Style, With Angela Simmons and a Rolls-Royce Phantom

A new year has started, which comes with lots of promises. And rapper Yo Gotti seems to have rung in the new year with everything he needs – girlfriend Angela Simmons and his gorgeous Rolls-Royce Phantom.
On January 1, 2023, rapper Yo Gotti took to social media to share what his New Year's Eve looked like. And it included fancy clothing, his girlfriend Angela Simmons, and his elegant Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The rapper captioned one of the posts, "Ain't loss a crush since high school," which might be a reference to his song "Down in the DM" from 2015, where he first revealed his crush on Angela. It looks like all he needed was time and patience, because seven years later, it happened.
The two just rang in the new year as a couple, making their relationship Instagram official. Both have deleted all their previous pictures from their social media, starting on a clean slate, which also includes their new relationship.
Gotti and Simmons celebrated New Year's Eve on a boat, according to their Instagram Stories, where they watched the fireworks. The rumors about their relationship have been going on for years, but started again in September, when they were seen partying together at a nightclub on Simmons' 25th birthday. She also shared a picture of a mystery man in November, which turned out to be Yo Gotti.
And since Yo Gotti is a major car fan with a particular liking for Rolls-Royce, it didn’t take long for him to use one of his luxury cars to show off his new girlfriend on social media.
The one he chose is a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is all about luxury, status, elegance, and, of course, performance. It comes with a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine under the hood, which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Phantom is a great vehicle to drive, as it can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 5.1 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph). But it’s also the best car to be chauffeured in, as it’s dubbed “the most silent motor car in the world,” as the carmaker puts it.
Yo Gotti's Phantom displays an elegant black exterior combined with a light beige interior. And naturally, the two sat in the back seat as they enjoyed some champagne from the flutes that come with the luxury sedan.
And the New Year’s Eve announcement is very much on-brand for Yo Gotti, as he used one of his favorite cars, the Rolls-Royce Phantom, to confirm his relationship with Angela Simmons.
