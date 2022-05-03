Yo Gotti Welcomes Lehla Samia to the CMG Team, Surprises Her With Pink Lambo Urus

Yo Gotti’s record label CMG has just added another member: R&B star Lehla Samia. The rapper decided to start their collaboration on the right foot and decided to add a Lamborghini Urus to the mix, surprising Samia with the pink SUV.
Yo Gotti, rapper and record executive, has just added a new member to his team: Lehla Samia. The 22-year-old singer will be the first R&B artist to sign with CMG Records, and Gotti, on his real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims, decided to go the extra mile as they start their collaboration. Which means treating his new artist to a brand-new whip.
And it’s not any car, but a Lamborghini Urus with a bright pink exterior. The rapper shared a video where he surprised Samia with her gift, parked outside, with a black bow on its hood. He captioned it: "Everyone Welcome @lehlasamia To CMG Our 1st R&B Artist!" When she noticed it, Samia could barely contain her emotions and couldn’t believe the Urus was for her. Later, she shared a short video on her Instagram Stories of her posing on top of the hood of her brand-new SUV.
The Urus is the only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup and is among the top choices for celebrities and other auto connoisseurs. The Italian brand introduced it in 2018. The model is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, which, paired up with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) at 6,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) between 2,250 and 4,500 revs to both axles.
When it was first revealed, the Urus was the fastest SUV out there, being able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and reach top speeds of 190 mph (306 kph). Four years later, while it’s no longer in the first spot, it’s still among the fastest SUVs.
Samia, who is also the first female artist to sign with CMG, will be joining Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie, Mozzie, and Lil Poppa.
