Lil Poppa Just Signed With CMG Records, Yo Gotti Visits Him With a Fleet of Rolls-Royces

A dedicated Rolls-Royce customer, Yo Gotti proves that with his latest posts on social media. The rapper just paid a visit to Lil Poppa, who just signed with Gotti’s record label, CMG Records, and arrived there in style with a fleet of Rolls-Royces.
There are few things that suggest luxury more than a Rolls-Royce. But rapper Yo Gotti rolls with an entire fleet of them to make sure he sends the right message.
Rapper Lil Poppa just signed with his record label, CMG Records, and Yo Gotti decided to pay him a visit in Jacksonville, Florida. And he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to make a good impression, so he took a fleet of Rolls-Royces with him.
Among them, there were two white Cullinans, the first SUV the British marque has ever produced and their first model with all-wheel drive. The Cullinan is all about status and comfort, and that’s exactly what Gotti wanted to express.
Besides the two, there was a black Rolls-Royce Dawn. Gotti, whose real name is Mario Sentell Giden Mims, also posed behind the wheel of the matte black convertible, looking very pleased with it.
And there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be impressed with the Dawn. Rolls-Royce's only convertible available in the current lineup is elegant, but also powerful. It has a 6.6-liter V12 engine sending 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The car reaches 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Yo Gotti has a soft spot for Rolls-Royce, and it’s a brand that often makes appearances on his social media account. And he couldn't have chosen a different one for a visit to Lil Poppa, the new addition to his team.
