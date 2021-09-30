Yo Gotti Shows Love for Rolls-Royce Cullinan on His Latest Song Cover, “For the Record”

3 Moneybagg Yo Displays His Luxurious Collection of Red Cars for his 30th Birthday

Rapper, songwriter, and record executive Yo Gotti is releasing a new single, “For the Record,” and he doesn’t need much to create the perfect cover for his singles, since he's got such motorized stage props in his garage: his several Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs. 6 photos



Just a few days ago, Gotti shared another picture of a Rolls on his social media, this time a



Yo Gotti seems to own several SUV , which offers both style and performance. Under its hood, you can find a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, with 563 hp (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). With a self-leveling air suspension which proactively adjusts to driving conditions, it sounds like a great option for both on-road and off-road rides, right?



The inside can get as comfortable as your heart desires, as occupants can lean back and relax in the massage seats, offering rear theater configuration, champagne cooler or whisky decanter in the center of the console, plus a shooting star headliner.



Besides his love for Rolls-Royce, the label head also owns other impressive cars. At the same time as he purchased one of his Cullinans, the rapper dropped $1 million to get himself a Lamborghini Urus and a Ferrari F8, all three in his favorite color, aqua. He also owns a



Used frequently in his art, he didn’t think twice about adding the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs to the cover of his latest single. He previously showed his car collection in several music videos, and, at this point, it would be uncharacteristic of him not to do it.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogotti) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogotti) It's a truth universally acknowledged that celebrities love to show off their wealth all over social media. Rapper Yo Gotti, on his real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims, is no different. But most of his collection comprises Rolls-Royce cars, as he shows a particular liking to the luxury brand.Just a few days ago, Gotti shared another picture of a Rolls on his social media, this time a Phantom , which has 563 horsepower, a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft. (900 Nm), maxing out at 155 mph (249 kph).Yo Gotti seems to own several Cullinan examples. The Cullinan is the luxury brand’s first, which offers both style and performance. Under its hood, you can find a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, with 563 hp (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). With a self-leveling air suspension which proactively adjusts to driving conditions, it sounds like a great option for both on-road and off-road rides, right?The inside can get as comfortable as your heart desires, as occupants can lean back and relax in the massage seats, offering rear theater configuration, champagne cooler or whisky decanter in the center of the console, plus a shooting star headliner.Besides his love for Rolls-Royce, the label head also owns other impressive cars. At the same time as he purchased one of his Cullinans, the rapper dropped $1 million to get himself a Lamborghini Urus and a Ferrari F8, all three in his favorite color, aqua. He also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 , and a 2020 Corvette C8, which he received from rapper 42 Dugg, who is part of his label.Used frequently in his art, he didn’t think twice about adding the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs to the cover of his latest single. He previously showed his car collection in several music videos, and, at this point, it would be uncharacteristic of him not to do it.

Editor's note: The gallery includes several other Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yo Gotti shared on his Instagram account. The gallery includes several other Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yo Gotti shared on his Instagram account.