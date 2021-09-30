Lance 1475 Travel Trailer Is Constructed Around “The Little Engine That Could” Principle

Around since 1965, Lance Campers has grown to be known as one of the teams you’ve got to check out if you’re ever in the market for a mobile home or RV of sorts. Based out of California, this team continues to grow upon the experiences of yesterday, and in the process, yielding mobile homes that are now considered toxin-free and eco-friendly.
One product where you can see Lance Camper’s base standards are in the lightest and smallest of the travel trailers they offer, the above-mentioned 1475. The best way to do that is to get up close and personal with this towable and see if it’s got what you need to live the lifestyle you want for the price you want.
Now, if you do happen to fall in love with this travel trailer by the end of this article, know that you’ll most likely need to contact a dealership in your neighborhood to pick one up. In doing so, you’ll also end up paying the middle-man a little fee, but a fresh 2021 Lance 1475 can range anywhere from $38,000 (€32,785 at current exchange rates) and up, depending on the features. If you do a bit of searching, I’m sure you can find a better price; at least negotiate a little.
not all Lance trailers feature a similar construction, one with an aluminum frame, anti-wicking seals, and fiberglass exterior set upon a tempered steel chassis with powder-coat. That frame is also held together with a Huck bolt construction, eliminating welds and other rust-prone components. Torsion-bar suspension axles cover articulation and self-adjusting brakes keep things moving under control.
Overall, the 1475 comes in with a length of 19.6 feet (6 meters) and weighs a dry weight of 2,600 lbs (1,179 kg). Overall, 1,100 lbs (498 kg) of cargo carrying capacity is available. With 78 inches (198 centimeters) of headroom inside and enclosed 26-gallon (118-liter) fresh, grey, and black water tanks, this little sucker can accommodate three guests for a couple of days or so. One thing to note, the 1475 is one of the few trailers that Lance offers without a slide-out feature.
Standard equipment includes an off-grid ready electrical system that boasts a battery compartment, solar prep, and thermostat. Some more electrical goodies include Bluetooth speakers, LED lighting, and pre-wiring for roof vents, solar power, and satellite and cable TV. There’s also a system’s monitor panel to help you keep an eye on things and a water heater to keep things flowing.
may not be the largest you ever encounter, but it does include everything you need to live a comfortable, simple, and clean lifestyle. As you enter the trailer, you’ll be greeted by a dining area to the right and the bedroom beyond that.
Across from the dinette sits a galley with three-burner stove, 14,300 BTU forced air furnace, three-way fridge, and sink with undermount and pull-out faucet. There’s also room for a 5-gallon (22.7-liter) propane tank and plenty of overhead storage.
One space that I was surprised to see was the bathroom. A marine toilet sits next to a full-standing shower booth with skylight, and there’s even room for a separate vanity with storage underneath and a medicine cabinet too.
Let’s say you and your significant other are those folks that are looking to change their lifestyle with a mobile home. Well, you could start your search with Lance and their 1475 travel trailer. From there, the choice is yours.
