Lance 850 Camper for Short and Long Bed Trucks Offers Versatile Comfort

The Lance 850 truck camper you see in the photo may help you find an answer to the above question. It comes from, you guessed it, Lance Campers, a company that doesn't need much of an introduction. You’ve seen its works before here on autoevolution. If you missed them, click some of the links scattered throughout this text and have a look.
As for the 850, this is a little something from the team that’s sure to make quite a few truck owners happy. Because I mentioned versatility earlier, you need to consider that the 850 is able to be supported by both short and long bed trucks.
To get an idea of its size, we’re going to take you on a dimensional journey. Usually that means something else, but oh, the beauty of words. For the 850, this means finding out its dimensions.
An overall length of 17.58 ft (5.35 m) tells you a little bit about how much space there is inside for you. To top it all off, a floor length of 8.9 ft (2.7 m), width of 8 ft (2.4 m), and interior height of 6.3 ft (1.9 m) speak volumes about a living space bigger than the truck you’ll be putting this on. The camper has a dry weight of 2,501 lb (1,134 kg), so your truck needs to have some power as well.
Moving on to the interior, you’ll really want to pay more attention because it's here where the magic happens. As you walk into the camper, to your left you'll find a fully equipped wet bath. A marine toilet with foot pedal, medicine cabinet with mirror, and a ducted heat to keep you warm while washing are standard.
Immediately to the right of the entrance, you’ll be greeted by the modular dining room that doubles as a sleeping space. From here, the remaining space up to the bedroom is reserved for a kitchen and ample storage. In the kitchen, you’ll find a 3-way fridge, 3-burner high output range with an oven, a double basin sink with a pull-out faucet, and plenty of pantry and drawer space for goods and utensils.
bedroom, the entire cabover compartment is dedicated solely to this space. A queen-sized innerspring mattress with a pillow top is there to cradle you to sleep, while a headboard and privacy curtain are also standard. This space also includes plenty of storage and closet space around and underneath the bedding.
There’s also a wide range of electrical, heating, cooling, and plumbing systems found inside the 850. But those are systems that should be standard anyway, so I won’t bother you with the boring stuff. Just know that you’ll have a comfortable trip because of these and other systems. Oh, and the settings, they’re all in your control through several buttons, levers, pulleys, springs, and bolts (control panels) found throughout the camper.
Now, a quick search on Google reveals that the 2021 Lance 850 comes in with an MSRP of $34,699, which is pretty darn nice. However, you’ll probably have to go through a dealership to get yourself one, and that always means paying a little extra. If that’s outside your budget, maybe consider buying used.
