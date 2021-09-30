Work and Play Anywhere With This Mercedes Sprinter Van-Based Off-Grid Mobile Office

Working from home and the “van life” are two of the biggest lifestyle trends right now, so why not bring them together? A young company based in Idaho has created an office van to help you blend work and play in the best way possible.
Freelancing and working remotely have become increasingly popular over the past years, but perhaps one of the major disadvantages of these trends is that you always need to improvise a space where you can work. On the other hand, it’s also difficult to try to adapt a standard van to your work needs, if you want to be on the road and freelance at the same time.
A group of people with experience in the adventure vehicle industry have teamed up and established a new company, called Nest Vans. Their first launch, the Nest Van Series 01, is a concept they’ve developing since 2019, before the global health crisis changed the way that many people work. This mobile office was created so that people “no longer have to choose between work and play”.
The Mercedes Sprinter Van conversion is equipped with a 360-degree swivel work table that can be converted, to obtain a queen-sized sleeping area in the back of the van, so that you can work and rest in your mobile office. Charging and connectivity are highly important when it comes to remote work, so the Nest van features several USB and 110V outlets and a cell signal booster. The lithium power station can be used to charge not just laptops, but any other device, such as drones and cameras.
Besides the typical storages spaces, including a wardrobe closet and a bench, the van also features a locking cabinet system, so that your office valuables stay secure. The compact, but ingenious configuration also includes a flip-up sink with a water tank, and a toilet that’s discreetly hidden inside a cabinet.
Whether you just want a flexible dedicated work space, or to be able to stay connected to your work while traveling and having fun, the Nest Series 01 office van opens up a world of possibilities. Pricing starts at $99,750 and the first vans are set to arrive by the summer of 2022.
