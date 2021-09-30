Jayco Terrain Camper Takes Van Life to Another Level, Ideal for Off-Road Adventures

Some travelers will gladly settle for an SUV with a roof-mounted tent that provides a cozy place to rest, while others are looking to take van life to the next level. For these tough adventurers, Jayco's new 2022 Terrain might be the ideal camper van as this 4X4 combines off-road capability with comfort and luxury.
Mostly known for its travel trailers, the Indiana-based RV manufacturer has recently unveiled a class B motorhome ready to take you "anywhere you want to go." For the RV's chassis, the efficient Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was the vehicle of choice. And it comes as no surprise. Its 144-inch wheelbase trim offers lots of free room for customizing as well as a reasonable performance.
The Terrain is equipped with a 3.0 L 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and is capable of delivering 188 hp and 445 Nm (325 ft-lbs) of torque. It also features black aluminum wheels with upgraded all-terrain tires to support that power on your off-road adventures.
The camper is just shy of 20 ft (6 meters) and has enough room for a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping space. As you step into the vehicle, you're going to face the kitchen area, which is fully equipped with a sink, a countertop with a pull-out extension, a pantry, a small fridge, and a stove. It also has several cupboards, where you can put your dishware and an expandable table.
Next to the kitchen, you'll find an all-in-one wet bath with a shower and cassette toilet. The sleeping area is located at the rear, where guests will be greeted by a drop-down overhead bed. When deployed, it creates enough space underneath that might be utilized as a garage.
Other standard features included are a water management system, a 200W roof-mounted solar panel, an interior-mounted freshwater tank, a 3,500W inverter, and a powered roof vent.
Pricing for Jayco's new 2022 Terrain starts at $192,000.
