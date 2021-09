Jayco Terrain Camper Takes Van Life to Another Level, Ideal for Off-Road Adventures

Mostly known for its travel trailers, the Indiana-based RV manufacturer has recently unveiled a class B motorhome ready to take you "anywhere you want to go." For the RV's chassis, the efficient Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was the vehicle of choice. And it comes as no surprise. Its 144-inch wheelbase trim offers lots of free room for customizing as well as a reasonable performance.The Terrain is equipped with a 3.0 L 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and is capable of delivering 188 hp and 445 Nm (325 ft-lbs) of torque. It also features black aluminum wheels with upgraded all-terrain tires to support that power on your off-road adventures.The camper is just shy of 20 ft (6 meters) and has enough room for a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping space. As you step into the vehicle, you're going to face the kitchen area, which is fully equipped with a sink, a countertop with a pull-out extension, a pantry, a small fridge, and a stove. It also has several cupboards, where you can put your dishware and an expandable table.Next to the kitchen, you'll find an all-in-one wet bath with a shower and cassette toilet. The sleeping area is located at the rear, where guests will be greeted by a drop-down overhead bed. When deployed, it creates enough space underneath that might be utilized as a garage.Other standard features included are a water management system, a 200W roof-mounted solar panel, an interior-mounted freshwater tank, a 3,500W inverter, and a powered roof vent.Pricing for Jayco's new 2022 Terrain starts at $192,000.