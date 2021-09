Supertramp Flagship LT Camper Fits Any Full-Size Truck, Is Light but Fully-Equipped

The Flagship LT weighs 1,200 lbs (approximately 545 kg), barely making itself noticeable in your truck , but it still offers all the amenities needed for a compromise-free road trip. An electric system with linear actuators lifts the roof in just 10 seconds, with all your setup effort implying the pushing of a button.From a four-inch queen bed and 35 in (almost 90 cm) of headroom to a kitchenette with sink, a stove, a bamboo countertop, and a 65L fridge, the Flagship LT comes fully equipped.Two 100W solar panels on the roof are included as standard features, along with a 100Ah 12V lithium battery, MaxxAir 7500K roof vent fans, dual USB ports, a SmartShunt Bluetooth battery/power consumption monitor, and smoke detector, 25-gallon (94.6 liters) freshwater tank, 5-gallon (19 liters) grey water tank, to name just the highlights. There are four large windows and the fabric is three-layer insulated.Below the sleeping area, you’ve got an L-shaped sofa and the water tanks go below it.As far as the interior colors go, there are both cool tones and warm tones to choose from, with your options being a Glacial Valley style or a Desert Mesa option. A portable toilet is included and there’s also an optional interior shower available.There’s plenty of storage in the truck camper , under the bed and the bench, you’ve got kitchen cabinets and a 48 in pullout basement storage.Also on the list of optional features you’ve got an additional 100Ah lithium battery, an additional 100W solar panel, an 1500W AC inverter, a 180-degree awning, an outside shower enclosure, a backup camera, and more.Customers can reserve a Supertramp Flagship LT camper for $100, and after you decide on a design with the production team, you’ll have to make a 20 percent deposit. The pricing of the camper starts at $42,500.