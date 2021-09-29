HMS Lancaster Looks Stunning in the Northern Lights, During 3,000-Mile Arctic Patrol

When talking about the performance of warships, the main focus is on the weapon systems and other capabilities that are directly related to combat operations. However, an aircraft carrier’s or a frigate’s power is much more than just about its weapons, it’s also about its ability to withstand extremely harsh weather conditions and deal with potential crisis situations.
Royal Navy’s HMS Lancaster just completed a two-week solo patrol of the Arctic, where its crew had to accommodate to the challenging environment and perform training exercises for emergency situations. This adventure was not only so challenging because of the natural conditions of the Arctic area, but also because HMS Lancaster was by itself, which meant that it had to make sure it could rely on enough supplies even for a potential worst-case scenario.
Unlike military exercises, where warships put their strategic and combat capabilities to the test, this trip to the Arctic was more about preparing the crew, especially new sailors, for situations that require a quick response, such as injuries and casualties.
The Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron is one of the frigate’s most important assets, which is able to use its sensors for navigation and detection, and it’s also the best means of getting a casualty off the ship as soon as possible, to a hospital on the shore. The recent exercises in the Arctic included responding to mock fires and evacuating a casualty via the Wildcat.
But it wasn’t all work for the crew on board the HMS Lancaster. The 3,000-mile (4,828 km) round-trip, crossing the Norwegian Sea and then entering the Arctic Circle was also a unique opportunity for the sailors to admire the incredible Northern Lights. The stunning Aurora Borealis impressed everyone on board and put the powerful frigate in a truly special light.
The sailors also went through the fun “Blue Nose” ceremony, a traditional series of acts performed when entering the Arctic for the first time, including bathing in the freezing water.
After completing the two-week patrol, HMS Lancaster got back to the military exercises, joining international warships in the Joint Warrior exercise in Scotland.
