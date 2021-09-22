5 CarCamper Bed Module Turns Your Car Into a Van the Budget-Friendly Way

Nothing Can Stand in the Way of This 4x4 Beast: Meet the Rocket Mountain Camper Van

The Rocket Mountain has recently made its debut at the Caravan Salon 2021 in Düsseldorf, Germany, where it came dressed in a stunning matte bronze color. Designed for adventurers, this camper van can conquer any terrain, even in unfavorable conditions such as wet roads, mud, and snow. 25 photos AWD allows for a better grip.



The variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles takes place in milliseconds. This gives you full traction on almost any surface. The Rocket Mountain AWD is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. The van is equipped with all-terrain tires and comes with auxiliary lights mounted on the roof rack. The roof rack also offers enough space for additional equipment. Thus, the user can include a pop-up tent, solar panels, and outdoor awning.



Based on the company's previous Rocket One



The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, sink, and plenty of storage cabinets. Right next to the kitchen, you'll find a 197x185 cm (77x73 in) bed that can accommodate two adults. The van's rear section may be modified to provide additional space for up to four people. A portable toilet is also included in the van.



