XBUS May Be Most Modular, Hard-Working, Off-Road EV You’ll Ever See: Even a Camper

Folks, what you’re looking at is a vehicle known as the XBUS, a fully electric and wildly modular car-truck-camper-o-thing. You’ll understand shortly why I've decided to mashup all these vehicles into one description. Heck, if I could fit all possible conversions of this EV into one word, you’d end up reading near a paragraph’s worth.
Recently unveiled at the 2021 IAA Mobility show, the XBUS is the proud invention of one Electric Brands (EB), an electric-focused company out of Germany, that I was rather pressed hard to find much information on other than the XBUS. EB has only been working on this vehicle, formerly known as the eBussy, since Q4 of 2018, but now, three years later, the XBUS is taking its first orders. Time to see what folks are in for.
manufacturer’s website states, the XBUS is meant to offer a maximum range of over 600 km (372 mi) and up to 800 km (497 mi), all achieved by solar modules and a battery pack. Inclusive of permanent, electronically controlled AWD, this electric bugger is meant to pump out over 1000 Nm (737 ft-lb) and up to 1,200 Nm (885 ft-lb) of torque through four in-wheel motors. Oh, did I mention is recharges in three to six hours?
One of the first things I stated is that the XBUS is a highly modular vehicle. So far, nine different versions or modules are available to owners, and each one aimed towards a different need or use. However, it seems like a few modifications between modules are in place, mainly a “base” or “off-road" chassis. Depending on the module, you’ll receive a vehicle between 500 kg (1,102 lbs) and 800 kg (1,763 lbs), and able to carry a payload up to 1,100 kg (2,425 lbs). Range options also exist for either 200 km (124 mi) or 600 km (372 mi).
The first vehicle on the list above is the Freedom. The Freedom is considered the XBUS “off-road base” vehicle and is the most basic version available for off-roading needs. With a price rom 19,744 GBP (27,402 USD at current exchange rates), features don’t yet come into play full-swing.
Up next, the Bus. Here, EB offers an “off-road bus” suitably equipped to handle outdoor trips with a pack of friends. Space for luggage and seating is available, including a rear “boot” module. Prices start off at 23,959 GBP (33,2511 USD at current exchange rates) for this variation. The same range options exist and is equipped with the rear cabin for passengers, and a trunk module for luggage and the like.
Built in the spirit of a workhorse vehicle, the rear of this variation is suitable for loading materials such as sand, stone, dirt, anything you need to move and unload easily, thanks to that tilting ability. The inclusion of the off-road chassis should take the worry off your mind as long as your load is within vehicle limits.
The Box is just as it would seem, an off-road ready goods transporter made for zipping across different terrains, all the while, carrying a load up to 6,000 liters (1,585 gallons). For this cargo solution, owners will need to dish out 22,406 GBP (31,096 USD at current exchange rates), but it includes a middle box module made for transporting goods. With easy loading from the rear and side, this addition should be perfect for an EV distribution fleet.
The Universal module is just that, the all-around vehicle for utilizers of every kind. With a loading space of around 2,760 liters (729 gallons), you can bring along tools, goods, and anything else that may need transport. Inclusive in the 23,959 GBP (33,251 USD at current exchange rates) price are range options mentioned above but includes a transporter and trunk module; the transporter module allowing you to bring along more passengers.
truck-like abilities. 22,739 GBP (31,558 USD at current exchange rates) is the price for this puppy.
A central cabin allows passengers to come along on a trip, while the rear functions like a truck bed, suitable for luggage or cargo. This sort of layout is referred to as the “Kombi Pick Up.”
As for the actual “Pickup” offered by EB, this module is meant to do everything a pick-up truck can do, within vehicle dimensions that is. Weight distribution is also a point of focus in this module. Currently, the Pickup starts off at 20,631 GBP (28,633 USD at current exchange rates).
For this module, the rear of the XBUS is modified to be the sort of vehicle you need on a worksite. With the ability to carry loads, easy loading and unloading is achieved by the pick-up flaps seen around the bed. Again, a 600 km (372 mi) range is possible, making this module highly sought-after for companies that want to do things green.
Up next, the Open. This module is one of my favorites from EB as it includes features aimed at passenger occupation and ample cargo space. As one of the more expensive models, 25,290 GBP (35,099 USD at current exchange rates), you can see why.
A center module and flip-up flaps offer a space where you can deposit tools and gear, while the 600 km (372 mi) range is sure to get you away from the city for at least a day. A driver and rear convertible roof let air in while also giving you a feeling of being out in the open.
the XBUS features a Camper module, perfect for folks who like to live life on the road. With a starting rate of 31,946 GBP (44,336 USD at current exchange rates), you’ll shortly see why this is the most expensive of the options offered by EB.
Inside this module, owners will receive a vehicle with two modules with lifting and slide-out functions, up to 600 km (372 mi) range, three solar modules on the roof, and a galley. A cooktop, water tank with faucet, and fridge are all found. A TV is available too, while a couch also doubles as a sleeping area.
Guess what, that’s not the end of this story either. An array of standard equipment is available no matter the module you purchase. Things like Bluetooth, CarPlay and Android Auto, and base black interior, are just a few of standard features. Want more? Don't forget about options like a back-up camera, more battery packs, and different interiors. Conclusion
Now, let’s say you want one of these puppies. First off, they aren’t being delivered worldwide, so transport may be a bit of a hassle, and second, delivery is expected Q3 of 2022. However, numerous companies and investors have already jumped on the bandwagon.
Honestly, I'm at a loss for words when it comes to the XBUS. Rarely will you see a more modular vehicle than this. And best of all, you can pick up the phone right now and order one of these suckers. I wonder if I can get myself one base, a whole bunch of modules, and just configure the vehicle I want when I want or need it.
