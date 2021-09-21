500 HP Mountain Aire Motorhome Is a Ski Chalet on Wheels, Ready for the Cold Season

Some people are already starting to talk about Thanksgiving and even Christmas, especially those looking forward to road trips in the mountains. The new 2022 Mountain Aire motorhome from Newmar is the perfect travel companion for cold season trips, boasting incredible power, advanced driver assistance tech, and the most luxurious, ski chalet-inspired décor.
Newmar has an extensive range of motorhomes available for the upcoming season, and out of all of them, the Mountain Aire is perfect for those who are looking for more adventure. The Spartan K3 Tag Axle chassis is able to tackle less-traveled mountain roads, boasting 500 HP and 1,695 lb fit (2,298 Nm) of torque.
For the first time, the company’s motorhomes also come packed with driver assistance tech – from an industry-first Comfort Drive steering system that helps to navigate on narrow roads, to the OnGuard collision mitigation technology, with adaptive cruise control and stability control.
The captain’s and passenger’s seats are comfortable and heated, and the passenger’s one even comes with a footrest and a workstation. The navigation system with a 10” monitor, plus a 360-degree camera system, keeps the driver on track and on time.
The Mountain Aire looks great on the outside, with its industry-exclusive Masterpiece Finish paint, and on the inside. Imagine enjoying the view from the large windows while relaxing in reclining theater seats, feeling the heat coming through the tile floors. A retractable LED TV and Bose soundbar amp up the fun during travel.
The customizable master suite features a sumptuous bed, a generous dresser, and two wardrobes, plus another TV and a touchscreen control panel. There are also loads of options for the equally elegant bathroom, including a laundry station, for those long mountain trips.
Speaking of long trips, the generous kitchen pantry is just waiting to be filled with all sorts of goodies. Premium appliances help you enjoy fine dining on the road, with plenty of storage space as well. If you want to mix pleasure with work, there’s also a new floorplan available for 2022, with an integrated work area with a chair, a desk, and storage space.
With innovative tech that makes driving easier and safer, plus a stunning luxurious interior, the 2022 Mountain Aire looks like a great option if you’ve got $680,415 - to start with. It’s time to begin planning your trip to the mountains.
