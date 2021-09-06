2022 Phaeton Rocks High-End Features, Tops it With Advanced Driver’s Safety System

When you’re looking at Class A motorhomes, you expect the best quality. As a model that’s gained a lot of popularity with customers over the years, Tiffin’s Phaeton is taking things up a notch for 2022. Luxurious features for highly comfortable accommodation are standard for this Class A RV that now comes not just with plenty of floor plans and décor options, but also with advanced driver’s assistance tech.
If you’re interested in a smooth ride that gives you both premium comfort and safety, the 2022 Phaeton is worth considering. Both the Freightliner chassis and the Powerglide chassis (available on the 40 IH and 44 OH floor plans) ensure a smooth ride, whether you go for the 380 HP or 450 HP. Built for durability, this RV integrates a molded fiberglass roof cap that prevents water intrusion and gel-coated exterior wall panels.
Inside, the first things to notice are the luxurious tile floor (in a variety of options) and high-performance thermal insulation. The handcrafted cabinet fascias and doors, high-quality faux leather furniture, soft-close drawers and sound bar system are some of the features that give this motorhome a luxurious character.
The bedroom is where you’d really feel like a king of the road, enjoying the quality of the bed with a memory foam mattress and plenty of under-bed storage, while watching the flat-panel TV. Comfort also means enough room for your belongings, and the wardrobe with automatic lighting takes care of that.
Built with a custom privacy door, the bathroom is equipped with a medicine cabinet, a vanity with solid surface top and porcelain bowl, and both skylight and LED light in the shower. For 2022, Phaeton also features a ShowerMiser for more efficient water usage. Until your shower water gets warm, instead of wasting all of that, the cold water is redirected to the fresh water tank before it even comes out of the showerhead, and the system lets you know when hot water is ready for you.
The 2022 Phaeton is more than just about high-end accommodation on the road, because it’s one of the first motorhomes to integrate top-notch driver’s assistance features, plus a tire pressure monitoring system. The Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts the speed when a vehicle is detected ahead, while the radar-based Collision Mitigation system alerts the driver in case of a possible rear-end collision.
From the premium paint system and wide décor selection, to the high level of comfort and added, advanced safety, the 2022 Phaeton is ready for long, worry-free road trips.
Inside, the first things to notice are the luxurious tile floor (in a variety of options) and high-performance thermal insulation. The handcrafted cabinet fascias and doors, high-quality faux leather furniture, soft-close drawers and sound bar system are some of the features that give this motorhome a luxurious character.
The bedroom is where you’d really feel like a king of the road, enjoying the quality of the bed with a memory foam mattress and plenty of under-bed storage, while watching the flat-panel TV. Comfort also means enough room for your belongings, and the wardrobe with automatic lighting takes care of that.
Built with a custom privacy door, the bathroom is equipped with a medicine cabinet, a vanity with solid surface top and porcelain bowl, and both skylight and LED light in the shower. For 2022, Phaeton also features a ShowerMiser for more efficient water usage. Until your shower water gets warm, instead of wasting all of that, the cold water is redirected to the fresh water tank before it even comes out of the showerhead, and the system lets you know when hot water is ready for you.
The 2022 Phaeton is more than just about high-end accommodation on the road, because it’s one of the first motorhomes to integrate top-notch driver’s assistance features, plus a tire pressure monitoring system. The Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts the speed when a vehicle is detected ahead, while the radar-based Collision Mitigation system alerts the driver in case of a possible rear-end collision.
From the premium paint system and wide décor selection, to the high level of comfort and added, advanced safety, the 2022 Phaeton is ready for long, worry-free road trips.