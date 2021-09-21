5 Spectacular Collection of Jaguar E-types Makes a Stop at Concours of Elegance This Weekend

This One-Owner 1971 Jaguar E-Type Makes All the Other Barn Finds Look Ridiculous

Barn finds are very often the second chance an iconic car receives to get back on the road, and there’s no doubt the rare 1971 Jaguar E-Type that we have here certainly deserves it. 25 photos



In case you’re wondering how a car so old can still look that good, the story of this E-Type is pretty simple.



Purchased new in Sacramento in 1971 by one lady who only drove it occasionally, the E-Type was eventually transferred to Nevada after she passed away. Her grandson took the



eBay seller



Not only is everything in a pretty good condition, especially given the age of the car (maybe except for the paint, which does display chips here and there), but the original matching numbers 5.3-liter engine is still there working properly.



And what’s more, the odometer indicates just a little over 28,000 miles (45,000 km), which makes perfect sense given the car has been sitting in storage for so long.



The video below shows the grandson of the original buyer providing a quick history of the car, so yes, this E-Type is quite a rare, well-documented barn find that you don’t see very often.



As for the price, the eBay auction has obviously attracted the attention of quite a lot of people, so the car has already received no less than 40 bids so far. The top offer is a little over $22,000, with the auction set to come to an end in approximately two days.



