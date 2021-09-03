Spectacular Collection of Jaguar E-types Makes a Stop at Concours of Elegance This Weekend

The Jaguar E-type's debut in 1961 was a sensation. At the time, Bob Berry, the company's then-PR manager, drove to the Geneva Motor Show in one of the show-stand E-types, arriving just 20 minutes before the car was to be unveiled.
When he got to the event, to his surprise, the car was in such high demand that he had to rely on test driver Norman Dewis to bring another E-type the next day. Dewis drove from Coventry to Geneva, covering a distance of more than 700 miles (1126 km) in just 11 hours. That performance was incredible, and some of the models that will be in the center of attention at this year's Concours of Elegance are expected to bring the wow factor as well.
Among the cars on display is one of the most famous racing E-types. Known as 'ECD 400', the E-type Roadster was the first of seven vehicles made to race. And boy did it race. During its first event in 1961 at Oulton Park, the car won with Graham Hill behind the wheel. Then it finished second at the Spa 500km, second at Crystal Palace and, a win at Snetterton where it was driven to success by Mike Parkes.
Visitors will get to see a 1969 Series 2 Roadster which is owned by the grandson of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons. When the current owner acquired the car, it needed a complete restoration, which he partially completed himself. The car has traveled approximately 18,000 miles (28,968 km) since its restoration in 1996, including trips to Le Mans and Scotland.
A 1973 Series 3 2+2 will be on display as well. The car was recently restored by marque specialist E-type UK. The task was not only to restore the car but also to pump some upgrades into it to the highest possible standard. As a result, all of the metal work was restored to original specifications. A bespoke aluminum hood was created to minimize front-end weight. The car got dressed in an Opalescent Gunmetal paint to Concours standards. The 2+2 now has a wooden steering wheel, an LED dash lamp conversion, and a radio system with Bluetooth capabilities.
Concours of Elegance will also gather together a line-up of Future Classics, which will represent the potential Concours d'Elegance big names of the next 50 years, the Junior Concours, and a Veteran Car Run display, which will bring together the pre-1905 motoring pioneers who make the pilgrimage from London to Brighton each year.
Those who don't want to miss these events and the stunning collection of Jaguar E-types on display will be able to feast their eyes on the beauties from 3th to 5th of September.
