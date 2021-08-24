1955 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster Was A Stunning XK Upgrade, Could Be a Bargain

1 1955 Jaguar XK140 SE Heuber Roadster Is Looking For A New Owner

The creation of the XK120 in 1948 heralded a new benchmark when it came to production sports car performance, and the model was the first true sports car made by Jaguar since the SS100. 9 photos



The XK120, designed in just 3 months by OHC engine, but when it was launched at the 1948 Motor Show, the XK120 which offered swooping lines and 120 mph (193 kph) performance caused a sensation.



But what sealed the deal was a price point that made it seem like a showroom steal. Buyers could have all that performance and sophistication for under $4,000. At the time, that was serious money, but it threw down the gauntlet to dealers of other marques and offered supreme performance for that money.



Following the tremendous success of the XK120, Jaguar decided to stay with the formula, rather than ruin the blend, with the successor, the XK140. It came with a number of changes, including an engine moved forward by three inches to provide more interior comfort, and an upgrade to the standard engine which pumped up output to 190 bhp from the 3.4-liter inline-six. The MC option offered an additional boost to performance with its 210 horsepower output.



Examples of the XK140 MC were difficult to procure when new, and they're now increasingly rare on the classic car market. Yet from time to time they do surface, like in the case of this highly desireable 1955



Presently listed as for sale on



