Classic Jaguar E-Type Goes Electric in Time for Its 60th Anniversary

The company will also display other vehicles that feature The Tourer offers a lower-than-original curb weight, has a 100 mph (161 kph) top speed and retains the original gearbox.The Sprint is about as heavy as the original car . It too retains the transmission for enhanced driving experience, and brings 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) to the party. Electrogenic recommends those choosing this variant to upgrade the suspension and brakes.Finally, the top-of-the-line option is named the Grand Tourer. It removes the original gearbox and brings a 300(408 PS / 402) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) powertrain.The all-electric range of the Tourer and Sprint is estimated at around 150 miles (240 km). Nonetheless, two optional range extenders are available at Electrogenic, which will add around 50 miles (80 km) of additional range each.A single range extension is available for the Grand Tourer, which allows the classic E-Type to travel for approximately 250 miles (400 km) on a full charge.Pricing starts at £54,000 ($75,379) for the Tourer, £62,000 ($86,546) for the Sprint and £80,000 ($111,672) for the Grand Tourer in the UK, excluding VAT, and doesn’t include the donor car. Nonetheless, the British company says that the final cost will depend on the desired specification, as “each car is bespoke” and tailored to the customer's “exact requirements”.An electron-sipping 1967 Series 1¼ Jaguar E-Type Coupe, which was produced primarily for the U.S. market, will sit under the spotlight at the 2021 London Classic Car Show, which runs between June 25 and 27.The company will also display other vehicles that feature electric powertrains at the event, such as the Porsche 356, Series Two Land Rover, Karmann Ghia and Citroen DS.

