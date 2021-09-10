1956 Jaguar XK140 OST SE With 210 HP Looks as Though Time Had No Power Over It

Everybody’s idea of “black beauty” is different. For classic cars connoisseurs, this 1956 Jaguar KX140 could easily be the perfect representation. Elegant, powerful and unbothered, it reminds us of a time when it wasn’t about apps and digital features, but about sheer character.
We could say that Jaguar’s sports car history goes back to the first XK120, the iconic model that initiated the XK range. Two more models would follow, the XK140 and XK150. All three were available in three different bodystyles: Open Two Seater (OTS) or Roadster, Fixed Head Coupé (FHC) and Drop Head Coupé (DHC). So, there are practically nine versions to choose from today, some being much rarer than others.
This particular XK140 is a OST SE (Special Equipment), a version that includes a double exhaust, spoke rims and additional front lights. Thanks to the disk brakes and the red C-Type head, its engine can ramp up to 210 HP. With 91,500 km (56,855 miles) on the clock and an impeccable appearance, this 1956 XK140 seems to have moved effortlessly through the decades.
Such a stunning car had to have a famous owner. In this case, it was Eddie Jordan, the popular Irish entrepreneur who founded Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, a Formula One constructor that competed until 2005. As you can tell from the images, this XK140 was well restored, and it’s also certified by Jaguar as a “full matching car” (color, engine, gearbox).
Another thing that classic beauties “have” to do is to show off their rare qualities. The current owner participated in the 2021 Tour Auto, and the future owner is free to take this XK140 to Italy, for the famous Mille Miglia rally. Being a 1956 model, this Jaguar is eligible for the world’s most famous regularity race for classic and vintage cars.
France-based Carjager is handling the sale for this exquisite XK140 OST SE. For €139,000 ($164, 516), the future lucky owner will have the pleasure of driving this black beauty not just at classic car rallies, but anywhere he wants to.
