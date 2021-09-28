General Motors' Fastest Built Vehicle in the Company's History Is Ready to Hit the Streets

General Motors (GM) describes its new BrightDrop business as an integrated ecosystem of electric products, software, and services, with the technology startup aiming to decarbonize last-mile deliveries. Its first electric delivery van is now ready to hit the streets, and GM boasts of it being the fastest built vehicle from concept to commercialization, in the company’s history.
The EV600 was announced back in January as part of a collaboration with FedEx Express. First, the electric van will act as a light commercial vehicle for the American delivery company, with GM planning to make it available to other customers as well, starting with 2022.
Twenty months were necessary for the electric delivery van to be completed, from design to manufacturing, which is a record time for GM. The automaker says that getting its first EVs on the streets before another peak holiday shipping season is the best gift they could receive this year, as stated by Travis Katz, BrightDrop president, and CEO.
Bringing up to $7,000 per year in savings compared to similar diesel-powered vehicles, the EV600 is powered by the same Ultium battery system used by GM for its Hummer EV. The EV600 boasts a range of 250 miles (approximately 400 km) on a single charge and a peak rate of up to 170 mph at 120 kW.
It has more than 600 cubic feet of cargo space and a payload capacity of 2,200 lbs (almost 1,000 kg). The van measures 288 x 85 x 107 in.
Inside the van, the driver is greeted by a generous 13.4-in infotainment screen.
With the BrightDrop EV600 being designed as a delivery vehicle, it is important to make sure its cargo is kept safe. The EV has an auto-locking mechanism for its sliding bulkhead door, motion sensors, and motion-activated interior LED lighting. Other security features included with the EV600 are the automatic emergency braking feature, the front pedestrian braking, the front and rear park assist, and an HD rear vision camera.
