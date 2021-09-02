Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Now Even More Powerful, Boasts New Drive Tech and Design

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is set to innovate the large van segment once again – starting from this month onward, the popular van is available with a whole range of technical upgrades that make driving more comfortable and safer on any type of terrain, plus an innovative speed delivery door.
Three main technical features define the updated Mercedes-Benz van: a new engine, new transmission and new all-wheel drive system. Owners of Mercedes-Benz cars would be familiar with the powerful 2.0-liter OM 654 diesel engine that now becomes the standard for all Sprinter versions.
This four-cylinder unit runs smoother than the previous Sprinter engine, has greater pulling power and helps reduce noise levels. Starting now, it’s available in four output categories, ranging from 84 kW/114 HP to 140 kW/190 HP.
All Sprinter variants also come with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission (another feature from the passenger car range), in addition to the 6-speed manual transmission that stays the same. Although adding two more gears, compared to the previous 7G-Tronic version, it takes just as little installation space, and it also improves fuel consumption, reduces vibration and noise, and makes driving smoother, thanks to the nine gears that keep engine speed low.
Starting from September, the Sprinter also features a completely new all-wheel drive that’s partially derived from the Mercedes-Benz Cars modular system. The previous engageable system is now replaced with an all-wheel drive with torque-on-demand, for improved traction, smooth handling and further reduced noise.
All of these upgrades make the Sprinter 4X4 a van that’s not only comfortable to drive, quiet and safe, but also able of tackling all sorts of roads, from urban streets and cross-country roads, to unsurfaced terrain.
Last but not least, the Sprinter also becomes more ergonomic, with the addition of an automatic, sensor-controlled door on the co-driver’s side, that helps save time and effort for parcel delivery drivers. Unlike conventional sliding doors, this one detects the driver entering the load compartment, thanks to a light barrier, and is automatically unlocked and opened. Additional automatic locking is available as an extra option.
The new Sprinter 4x4 with updated drive technology will be available soon, up to a weight class of 5.5 tons GVW.
This four-cylinder unit runs smoother than the previous Sprinter engine, has greater pulling power and helps reduce noise levels. Starting now, it’s available in four output categories, ranging from 84 kW/114 HP to 140 kW/190 HP.
All Sprinter variants also come with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission (another feature from the passenger car range), in addition to the 6-speed manual transmission that stays the same. Although adding two more gears, compared to the previous 7G-Tronic version, it takes just as little installation space, and it also improves fuel consumption, reduces vibration and noise, and makes driving smoother, thanks to the nine gears that keep engine speed low.
Starting from September, the Sprinter also features a completely new all-wheel drive that’s partially derived from the Mercedes-Benz Cars modular system. The previous engageable system is now replaced with an all-wheel drive with torque-on-demand, for improved traction, smooth handling and further reduced noise.
All of these upgrades make the Sprinter 4X4 a van that’s not only comfortable to drive, quiet and safe, but also able of tackling all sorts of roads, from urban streets and cross-country roads, to unsurfaced terrain.
Last but not least, the Sprinter also becomes more ergonomic, with the addition of an automatic, sensor-controlled door on the co-driver’s side, that helps save time and effort for parcel delivery drivers. Unlike conventional sliding doors, this one detects the driver entering the load compartment, thanks to a light barrier, and is automatically unlocked and opened. Additional automatic locking is available as an extra option.
The new Sprinter 4x4 with updated drive technology will be available soon, up to a weight class of 5.5 tons GVW.