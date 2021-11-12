Yo Gotti Shares Throwback Pic, Has the Same “Whip,” a 1968 Pontiac Firebird

It’s a common theme among rappers to try very hard to show they’re still the same as they were before becoming rich and famous. In a throwback picture, Yo Gotti shares he even owns the same car, a 1968 Pontiac Firebird.
Rapper and record executive Yo Gotti, on his real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims, is a declared fan of Rolls-Royce cars. He owns several models, including a Phantom and a Cullinan, and has been featuring them in his recent music videos.
But before becoming famous, things were quite different.
With a throwback picture, Yo Gotti gave us a look at his younger self and revealed that few things have changed. In the caption, he wrote that he “still got da same Chain, Still Got dat same Whip, Still love them same projects, A lot of Things Changed But...”
When it comes to the “whip,” we’re talking about a 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible. And the vehicle has seen some serious changes. According to the picture, the mirrors and the radiator grille are far from stock and had received some upgrades, among other things.
The Pontiac Firebird debuted in 1967. It was the brand’s attempt to fight the Chevrolet Camaro, and it offered an alternative to the Ford Mustang. Under the hood, it came with a choice of two engines, a 3.8 L6 with 215 horsepower, and an option as big as a 6.6 V8, producing up to 390 horsepower, respectively.
It looks like Yo Gotti is reminiscing about the past a lot, because this isn’t the first vintage muscle car he’s shown lately. He recently hopped behind the wheel of an Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible and hinted that he will include it and another 1970s Chevrolet Impala in a future music video. The rapper is currently working to release his CM10 mixtape album.
I’d surely love to see a recent picture of the ride and check out what other upgrades Gotti gave it over the years.
