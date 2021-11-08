Yo Gotti Ditches Rolls-Royce, Tries Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible, Will He Get It?

Yo Gotti is a true Rolls-Royce lover, but given how many rappers display their vintage cars, he has to do the same. So, he tried out an Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible and seems to love how he looks in it.
In a new series of Instagram Stories, Yo Gotti is displaying some vintage cars, as he hops inside an Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible.
The rapper, who has a long history of owning Rolls-Royces, seems to have found a new liking for vintage models. And why wouldn’t he? Several other rappers, including Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg, have displayed their love for old Chevrolets or even Oldsmobile examples.
So, Yo Gotti couldn’t stay behind. Of course, with a garage full of modern powerful cars, you can’t say he would miss a list involving some of the most impressive car collections. But why not add to it some vintage models?
In his Instagram videos, Yo Gotti showed an Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible, which he also tried out, and seemed to enjoy how he looked in it. The car received some updates, including Forgiato wheels and a new radiator grille. He also showed a blue 1970s Chevrolet Impala, parked behind the Oldsmobile. You can check out the pictures in the gallery.
He shared that he would feature some of the models in an upcoming music video from his CM10 mixtape album. The before-mentioned models and some other vintage cars will be included.
In Gotti's garage, you can find several Rolls-Royce models. Just last year, he paid $1 million on a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ferrari F8, and a Lamborghini Urus, all wrapped in Gotti’s favorite color, which seems to be aqua. This year, he purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which features a custom blue interior, complemented by the starlight headliner.
Although it’s not something he usually drives, one could say that Yo Gotti looks quite comfortable in a vintage vehicle. So, why wouldn’t he add one to his collection?
