Snoop Dogg Gives a Tour of Another Cool Ride, a Cutlass Supreme

Everyone knows that Snoop Dogg is a big car lover, but he seems to have found a new love for vintage cars, and they’re just as surprising as he is. The latest vehicle introduced is a fourth-generation Cutlass Supreme.
Snoop Dogg loves to be as chill as it gets and enjoy life. He has found a particular liking for vintage cars recently and he can’t help but do a lot of updates on them.
Seemingly a fan of General Motors and Chevrolet cars, he shared several pictures of his rides, including a beautiful, mint-colored Bel Air, and he seemed incredibly proud of it. However, soon he learned that speed and rain don’t mix well, after he crashed his vehicle, damaging its rim and getting his right front door scratched.
But worry not, because Snoop Dogg’s garage includes more vintage cars than that. For his birthday, he introduced a ‘68 Mercury Cougar, which seemed to stray away from his loyalty to GM.
His latest ride, though, a 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, is putting the rapper and actor back on track. The fourth-generation vehicle has seen some tuning, of course, to stay on brand.
Working with StichedBySlick for the updates, Snoop’s vehicle got a brown-beige interior makeover to match its exterior green-brown color. In the video shared by the autoshop we see that the leather seats were completely updated, now benig wrapped in brown leather. There is also a Forgiato gold steering wheel. But let’s not forget Snoop’s love for music, which also featured a new sound system with the Def Jams Recordings logo that looked like it glowed in the dark. You can check out the craftsmanship it took to get to this result in the video attached below.
Snoop’s name shows up on the inside of the front doors, accompanied by his record label logo.
The outside also underwent a makeover. The car now sports golden Forgiato wheels (yeah, they match the steering wheel!). But the green-brown exterior paint has more in store than you’d think. As Snoop takes a tour around the Oldsmobile, he notes that “it changes colors right in front of your eyes,” and, as he moves, you can see it has almost a crimson kind of color, based on the variation of light, with the slightest shimmer.
Under the hood of Snoop’s vehicle, there should be a 5.0-liter V8 engine, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. When stock, it puts out 155 horsepower (157 ps). There is though no info regarding a possible upgrade of the engine.
There’s no guessing what vintage car Snoop Dogg will be adding to his collection in the future, but I have a hunch that his choice will be as surprising as it gets. And, despite owning several modern cars, leave it to Snoop to give a modern twist to any vehicle he buys.
