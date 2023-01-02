The New LEGO Speed Champions Sets Will Make You Happy and Your Wallet Empty

Time to spend some more money on your favorite LEGO cars. This time they will not cost a fortune, however, if you decide to buy all of them, then might end up costing that much. And be prepared because they are all coming at the same time.
Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, and a new collaboration between LEGO and Pagani Automobili are bringing you the Pagani Utopia. All of these sets will come with their own minifigures and will have a similar number of pieces at an also similar price.
They all have different, unique, and authentic details. The Ferrari 812 Competizione will have a yellow stripe on the hood, roof and rear lid, a black stripe blade on the hood, and a raised rear wing. It does seem to have lots and lots of stickers, which could peel off in time. Even the headlights are made of stickers. Fortunately, the taillights are not stickers but clear bricks. It measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) long, and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide with 261 pieces for the price of $24.99 (€24.99).
The newly announced Pagani Utopia car will also come as a LEGO build. Just like the Ferrari one, it will also have authentic details, such as a central four-pipe exhaust, a wide front grill, and the engine beneath the glass cover. This model has fewer stickers than the other one, but of course, the headlights had to be stickers. It comes with 249 pieces worth $24.99 (€24.99) and measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) long, and 3 in. (8 cm) wide.
The McLaren comes as a lovely set of two cars with two minifigures, one woman and one man, perfect for a couple or two siblings. It is the only set from these four that include a woman minifigure. This set includes the McLaren Solus GT and the McLaren F1 LM, both combining the old with the new style. As a happy coincidence, the McLaren F1 LM does not have stickers for its headlights, but clear bricks.
They both sport a central driving seat and rear wings. The cars are similar in size, measuring over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) long, and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide. Since you get two cars in this set, they are built with 581 pieces and cost $34.99 (€34.99).
And with this last set, the releases of the LEGO Speed Champions cars for the first half of the year are coming to an end (unless they decide to randomly announce a new one). The Porsche 963 is the supercar half-brother of the other sets, but with more pieces than the single-car sets, 280 to be exact.
It is inspired by the 1980s Porsche racing cars and features prominent wheel arches, a low hood, a cockpit, a fin on the back, and a rear wing. Although there are more pieces, it still has the same price of $24.99 (€24.99) as the other two and measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long, and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide.
All these sets are part of the LEGO Speed Champions and will be released on March 1st, 2023. If you want to collect all of the past cars, then you would need lots of shelving space and a big wallet. In the end, it is all worth owning a teensy-weensy version of your favorite car.
