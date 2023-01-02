The RYSE RECON Will Be the First Ever eVTOL To Fly at CES

CES 2023 is looking to be one of the best iterations to date. Especially in contrast to everything that's happened in the past two years. Among the many world-first showcases to be displayed at the tech event, one stands out more than the others. Quite literally, because the RYSE RECON eVTOL from RYSE Aero Technologies will perform on-site flight demonstrations, making it the first-ever aircraft of its kind to get airborne at the Consumer Electronics Show.
As demonstrated by the company in their multiple videos, this thing aims to prove that anyone can fly an aerial utility vehicle (AUV) with minimum effort. However, while people will be allowed to visit the RYSE Aero Technologies company's inside and outdoor demo booths, sadly, only their trained pilot will get to see it fly from an inside-out perspective.
"I'm excited to conduct daily flight demonstrations at the West Hall's outside demonstration area, giving attendees a chance to see firsthand how easy and intuitive the RECON is to operate," said Erik Stephansen, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Aerodynamics for RYSE Aero Technologies.
Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the eVTOL's features, and latest enhancements, like its Simplified Vehicle Operations Systems (SVO). The "look but don't touch" approach is there to inform the "regular Joe" about the pilot's low learning curve.
Furthermore, visitors can also find out more about its Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP) which increases safety and reliability, and also about the redundant artificial intelligence systems, together with the now-enhanced battery pack capacity. While you won't be able to get inside the thing and fly it home, at least you'll know what to expect if it hits the consumer market.
For those more technically inclined, maybe you'd like to know that the RECON eVTOL is classified under the FAA's (Federal Aviation Administration) Ultralight rules Part 103. In translation, it means that the aircraft is basically an all-electric aerial ATV that was designed to be flown by almost anyone, no matter their level of skill, or pilot's certification. It goes without saying that the age rules still apply, and in no shape or form is it meant for children.
One important goal for the company is for the vehicle to be used practically in the agricultural field, pardon the pun. In a previous public statement, CEO Mick Kowitz said it is suitable for all “people with a purpose, with places to go and things to do.” However, it's meant to help people perform activities related to land surveying, vineyards, agronomy, and pretty much everywhere it would be needed.
The 2023 CES will be taking place in Las Vegas between January 5-8. If, by any chance, you find your way there and want to pay the eVTOL a visit, know that you will be able to find them exhibiting under the "Vehicle Tech" category, booth #6816, at West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).
