The RYSE RECON Will Be the First Ever eVTOL To Fly at CES

CES 2023 is looking to be one of the best iterations to date. Especially in contrast to everything that's happened in the past two years. Among the many world-first showcases to be displayed at the tech event, one stands out more than the others. Quite literally, because the RYSE RECON eVTOL from RYSE Aero Technologies will perform on-site flight demonstrations, making it the first-ever aircraft of its kind to get airborne at the Consumer Electronics Show.

11 photos