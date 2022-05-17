Ryse Recon Aims to Have Farmers Fly Above Their Crops in Their Personal eVTOL Aircraft

We’re already seeing drones used in agriculture, helping farmers with various tasks such as smart crop spraying and seeding, soil and field analysis, and more. But Ryse Aero Technologies wants to take things even further by bringing the transport of the future to the entire rural sector. The U.S.-based startup has recently unveiled its Ryse Recon eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing), designed as a personal aircraft meant to reimagine aerial mobility and make flight accessible to all.
Urban environments are not the only ones that could benefit from flying cars, with the rural sector representing an untapped market. With that in mind, Ryse Aero Tech conceived its eVTOL platform as one suitable for all “people with a purpose, with places to go and things to do,” focusing on various rural sectors such as agriculture, land surveying, vineyards, agronomy, to offer just a few examples. The aircraft is suitable for anyone whose job can be done better with flight, as explained by Mick Kowitz, the company’s CEO.
The recently unveiled Ryse Recon eVTOL is a modular, all-electric, ultralight aircraft that fits into a standard parking space and is easy to fly with little to no training. Ryse Aero also boasts of it being cost-effective and requiring minimal maintenance.
Despite its low weight, the aircraft is rugged enough to handle difficult-to-reach areas. It features six independent propulsion systems that come with removable battery packs. We are yet to receive the full specs list for the Recon, but we do know that it will be able to operate on both land and water, with multiple configurations being available.
The eVTOL will offer a range of up to 25 miles (40 km) per charge and will fly at speeds of up to 63 mph (101 kph).
With the aircraft designed for personal use, the Ryse Recon will be a safe and user-friendly flying machine with advanced AI (artificial intelligence) and simple control systems. Its developer claims it will be easy to operate with minimal training.
Ryse Aero Technologies plans to deliver the Ryse Recon to customers in January 2023. We’re still waiting for pricing info. The aircraft made its debut at the ACT (Advanced Clean Transportation) expo that took place recently in Long Beach, California.
