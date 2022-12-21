Jaunt’s Unique eVTOL Ready to Face Certification Challenges

If you think that designing and developing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) from scratch is hard, you’d probably be surprised to know that it’s just the beginning of an even harder road ahead. That’s the road to certification, one that takes a lot of time and effort, and which requires the ability to adapt quickly. It’s undeniable that air taxis are closer than ever, but there are still a few regulatory hurdles to tackle.

6 photos