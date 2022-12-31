Manny Khoshbin's Wife Leyla Is Ready for 2023 With a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Manny Khoshbin’s wife Leyla Milani showed she’s ready for the new year with a photo shoot that featured a gorgeous white Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.
Leyla Milani-Khoshbin is an actress, model, and businesswoman, married to real estate mogul and car collector Manny Khoshbin. Which means she gets to use his cars whenever she wants. Although Leyla doesn’t seem very interested in taking Manny’s limited-edition cars out for a spin often, she does use them as props in many of her photo shoots.
And she just shared a series of pictures for the end of the year, adding her "2023 Mantra" is to "bet on yourself." And she did that by posing with a gorgeous, white-on-white Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe while wearing a fully black outfit.
Manny Khoshbin has a lot of cars in his many garages and has a special garage that only features white Rolls-Royces. As elegant as they are, the ones from the famed British luxury car manufacturer are his and his family's daily drivers.
And the one Leyla just posed with seems to be the 2016 Phantom Drophead that he previously put up for sale back in November 2021. But it looks like he might've changed his mind.
He previously described the Phantom Drophead Coupe as a "one-of-a-kind" convertible that comes with a unique "white on white" color scheme. He added that it's in "flawless showroom condition" and, over one year later, that hasn't changed at all based on Leyla's pics.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe was introduced in 2007 and discontinued in 2016, which makes owning one quite exclusive. And exclusivity is all Manny Khoshbin is about.
Besides its exotic exterior, the luxury convertible is also quite powerful, thanks to its 6.75-liter V12 engine, placed under the hood, which delivers 454 horsepower (460 ps) and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Based on these figures, the Phantom Drophead Coupe could sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.8 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides the 2016 model, Khoshbin also owns a 2008 Drophead Coupe, a couple of Ghosts and a Dawn, apart from all his other exclusive and expensive cars.
And those are perfect for Leyla, as well, who loves posing with all her husband’s cars. In the past, she used the Dawn and even one of the many Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Khoshbin owns. But a vehicle she probably won’t hop in for a photo shoot is one of Manny’s recent additions, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared, which she said was hard to get in and out of. Well, she doesn’t have that issue with the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.
